If there’s one thing frugal people know how to do, it’s make a dollar stretch farther. But frugal people don’t just save their money. Everyone has to spend from time to time, and that’s not just on the essentials. Even though frugal people are known as savers, they need little pick-me-ups just like everyone else does. And, because they’re so strategic about their spending, they know what the things are that are best to shell out a little bit of money for so they can live life to the fullest.

Because it is so intriguing to consider what frugal people think of as worth their extra money, someone asked an interesting question in a Reddit post: “What’s your little version of luxury, even when money is tight?” Frugal people were ready to share the things that keep them going, even if it means spending a little extra on them.

Here are 9 small luxuries frugal people spend a little extra on to keep themselves going, even when money is tight:

1. A good cup of tea or coffee

Los Muertos Crew | Pexels

Many Redditors shared how much they love splurging on tea or coffee. For some, this means buying the ingredients to make a good cup at home, while others say they occasionally head out to Starbucks or a local cafe. Whatever their methodology is, it’s clear that a nice, warm drink is always appreciated, even if it means spending a little bit extra on it.

Dr. Frank Hu, the chair of the Department of Nutrition and a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Cahn School of Public Health, explained, “Several recent analyses have found that higher consumption of tea, especially black tea and green tea, are associated with reduced risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and early death. And some studies suggest that drinking tea might help reduce stress and improve mental health.”

Additionally, Johns Hopkins Medicine pointed out that drinking a healthy amount of coffee can lower your risk for Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and other medical conditions. The price tag on a new coffee maker or a few cups from Starbucks may be worrisome, but there are solid health benefits that make it a good splurge.

2. Quality skin care

Another thing a lot of Reddit users agreed on was spending a little extra to get good-quality skin care products. This doesn’t necessarily mean going to Sephora and buying all high-end products, though. For some, it meant just going a step up from the most basic products available. So, it’s technically still sold at a drugstore price point, but the ingredients and effect are better.

Dermatologist Steven Nwe, DO, from Northwestern Medicine, said, “Investing early in the health of your skin with regular skin care, will not only better protect it from the harsh effects of winter, but also keep you looking and feeling your best throughout the year. The key to skin resiliency is knowing your skin and treating it well.” You only get one set of skin, so it’s important to take care of it. Frugal people know it may be worth spending just a little more to do so.

3. Wax melts and candles

lil artsy | Pexels

Who doesn’t want their home to smell nice? Redditors definitely fall into this category, because several mentioned purchasing wax melts or candles for their space, even though it costs a little bit more. Burning a candle or melting wax adds an extra layer of coziness and comfort to any room. One Reddit user pointed out that this was especially beneficial for them because they work from home, so they can have wax or a candle going almost constantly.

Candle retailer GoodLight Natural Candles shared that scents activate the same area of your brain responsible for memory and mood. Because certain scents are associated with calm and tranquility, when we smell them, it triggers those memories and that mood. So, candles can actually help us a lot, and they’re worth a little bit of extra money.

4. Supplements

Another thing Redditors mentioned spending their money on, despite leaning towards frugality, was supplements that would help them maintain their health. Depending on the type of supplement and the brand you purchase, these can get a little pricey. However, if you want to take care of your health, it’s important to take preventative measures like using supplements that your doctor recommends.

According to the FDA, each supplement has its own benefits and uses. “For example,” they said, “calcium and vitamin D can help build strong bones, and fiber can help maintain bowel regularity. While the benefits of some supplements are well established, other supplements need more study.” There’s a supplement out there for pretty much any deficiency you could be facing.

5. Spotify Premium

Ron Lach | Pexels

One person mentioned spending extra money on Spotify Premium, which makes sense. Music has basically become entirely digitized, making it difficult to listen to your favorite songs without a music streaming service. Whether you choose Spotify Premium, Apple Music, or some other service, there are definite benefits to being able to listen to music whenever you’d like.

Music therapist Lorrie Kubicek, MT-BC, revealed that there are many benefits to listening to music. She said research has shown that listening to music positively affects your mental health, as well as your quality of life. She said that some of the goals of music therapy could be “decreasing anxiety, shifting your mood, decreasing pain perception during cancer or other medical treatment, increasing expression, finding motivation, and many others.” Everyone needs music in their life.

6. Good dog food

Someone called their dog their “true luxury.” Because of this, they try to give their pup the absolute best, including high-quality food. Caring for a pet isn’t cheap, so a frugal person choosing to be a pet owner shows that they really do love their pet. Food is one thing that can really add up when you have a pet, but if you want to take care of your furry friend, you have to be willing to spend a little extra.

Veterinarian Dr. Tiffany Tulver, DVM, CBC-KA, explained that the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) said that “six essential nutrients are required to support life and function in dogs.” These nutrients include water, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fat, and protein. According to Dr. Tulver, ensuring your dog is receiving the right combination of nutrients can be “very complex.” Going with value-priced dog food might seem like a good idea, but it could be bad for your pup in the long run.

7. Ipsy subscription

Alena Darmel | Pexels

Another person said they liked to spend a little extra money to receive an Ipsy bag, which is a makeup box subscription. This isn’t practical or worth it for everyone, but some people will undoubtedly enjoy getting a few cosmetic products in the mail every so often that they can try out. And, with how expensive makeup is getting, even at the drugstore level, it might actually be a better deal to get a few travel-size products through a subscription instead of buying the cheapest versions of full-size products.

You might be wondering how makeup can possibly be beneficial, but Kentucky Counseling Center shared that looking good actually does lead someone to feel good, too. “Embracing self-care isn’t vanity,” they said. “It’s about finding balance between how you look and how you feel inside. Taking time to pamper yourself, whether through a facial, a new haircut, or simply prioritizing relaxation, boosts self-esteem and reduces stress.”

8. Books and audiobooks

It should be noted that the library is always a solid option for free books. Additionally, most libraries have some kind of program that allows you to loan and listen to audiobooks for free as well. However, what happens when your local library doesn’t have that one book you really want? Or, what about if a book means so much to you that you just feel the need to own it? In those cases, some people felt like it was worth it to splurge and buy their own copy.

Tisha Hayes, professor and director of McGuffey Reading Services at the UVA School of Education and Human Development, said, “Reading books for pleasure is how children’s literacy journeys begin, and hopefully it remains a part of all our reading practices. Taking a break from required reading to pick up something for pleasure benefits our reading skill, creates important connections with family and friends, and exposes us to people and places well beyond our lived experience.” You don’t need me to tell you reading is good for you, so if you need to splurge, go for it.

9. Manicures and pedicures

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Manicures and pedicures are kind of like paying for a makeup subscription — they aren’t the right fit for everyone, but for some people, they really are a good choice. As several people expressed on Reddit, going to get their nails done may not be something they’re able to pay for on a regular basis, but saving up money for it every now and then can really boost their mood and make them feel better about themselves.

Health and wellness writer Sarah Vanbuskirk stated, “Essentially, high self-esteem is a frame of mind that lets you celebrate your strengths, challenge your weaknesses, and feel good about yourself and your life. It allows you to put daily ups and downs in perspective because, at your core, you value, trust, and respect yourself.” It’s important to have high self-esteem, so anything that boosts it, even if it’s as small as getting your nails done, helps.

Times are tough right now, and the economy is in a really strange and unstable place. It’s understandable if people want to save money and cut out some non-essential purchases from their lives. However, you still have to take care of yourself and make sure you’re feeling your best. Frugal people know that spending a little extra on these things is worth it for that reason.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.