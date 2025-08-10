People living in poverty and low-income situations often fall into cycles of bad habits, both financially and personally, to cope with the all-consuming stress and anxiety of financial hardship. Many of the things people stop doing once they make enough money to know better are mechanisms for survival in a world that demonizes and blames low-income families.

Often, it’s not about ignorance—many individuals in low-income situations understand their needs. The real challenge is lacking the tools, resources, or support to care for themselves, establish boundaries, or reduce financial stress. If they achieve financial comfort or freedom in their lives, these are the things that blossom — they have more time, choices, and money to transition from a constant state of survival to one of enjoying life in the present moment.

Here are 11 things people stop doing once they make enough money to know better:

1. They stop turning every hobby into a hustle

Many people living in low-income situations don’t have the time to invest in personal hobbies at all. If they are spending time with their passions, they’re often overshadowed by pressures to monetize.

According to Harvard psychologist Natalie Christine Dattilo, these beliefs around hard work, earning money, and engaging with hobbies often come from parents and childhood experiences. If you grew up in a low-income household centered around money and survival, chances are you had little time to truly invest in passion projects, creativity, and hobbies without judgment.

That’s why this is one of the things people stop doing once they make enough money to know better — they leverage their alone time, engage in active habits, and pursue hobbies without the pressure of needing an additional income.

2. They stop buying flashy designer labels

According to a study from the Behavioral Sciences journal, there are many subtle personal factors that influence a person’s spending habits, from self-esteem to feelings of control and even a sense of belonging in their everyday life.

Part of the reason why people overspend on flashy designer clothes and feed into trend cycles is that they’re looking for meaning and community to compensate for struggles in other areas of their lives. Even if it’s misguided, they stretch themselves thin financially to cope with emotional turmoil and loneliness, in ways that wealthy people may not.

That’s why buying flashy designer clothes and status symbols is one of the things people stop doing once they make enough money to know better, because they have the freedom of choice and time to cope with those feelings in healthier, active, and meaningful ways.

3. They stop tolerating terrible jobs

Wealthy people have the freedom of choice in their lives, especially when it comes to their careers and professional rituals. They can take a break to prioritize their wellness, leave a toxic job, or find something that fulfills their purpose and passions, rather than overworking themselves solely for a paycheck.

While it’s certainly a myth that money alone is a sole indicator of someone’s happiness, it can be a tool that allows people to make decisions and craft a life that brings them joy, fulfillment, and meaning. That’s why tolerating bad jobs and toxic workplaces are some of the things people stop doing once they make enough money to know better.

4. They stop buying cheap, low-quality products that break

Whether it’s groceries, clothing, cars, or cleaning supplies, many low-income people are forced into buying the cheaper, low-quality, unsustainable options because it’s all they can afford at the present moment. Even though they know it costs them more in the long term, they don’t have the same freedom of choice that wealthier households do.

That’s why this is one of the things people stop doing once they make enough money and have the freedom to know better. They end up saving money and protecting their financial comfort by investing in products, materials, and clothing that last.

5. They stop ignoring their health

Part of the reason why general health and life expectancy are inherently tied to income is that there’s a healthcare accessibility crisis running rampant across the nation. Not only are poor people less inclined to seek out preventative healthcare because of the cost, but they also lack the infrastructure, support, and money to get help when they need it.

Struggling with overcoming financial hurdles, these families and households are pressured into overlooking and ignoring their health for as long as possible, only to tack on medical debt when there’s an emergency.

However, once they make enough money to know better, they have the tools to seek help and protect their health, leaning into lifestyle changes, preventative care, and healthcare options that truly look out for their best interests.

6. They stop bragging about how burnt out they are

Many people living in poverty experience more burnout than their wealthy counterparts, working multiple jobs, balancing financial strain, and trying to make ends meet. Not only do these experiences tend to worsen their social relationships and physical health, but they also take a strong toll on mental health, as well.

In some cases, bragging about this burnout and overworking themselves is intended to justify their financial situation in a world that blames people in poverty for living paycheck to paycheck. They try to prove to others that they’re working hard — usually more than their wealthy counterparts, at the expense of their wellbeing — to alleviate that internalized shame.

However, this is one of the things people stop doing once they have enough money — and freedom, time, and rest — to know better. It’s no longer a game of external acceptance and validation, because their lives aren’t defined by money struggles or financial hardship.

7. They stop comparing themselves to everyone else

Many people struggling with financial stress, career development, and money endlessly compare themselves to others, trying to figure out the “secret” to building wealth and personal wellbeing. Even if it’s masqueraded as a tactic for gaining knowledge, it’s often just a disguise for people to make themselves feel guilty and to adopt blame for their situation.

That’s why constant comparisons are one of the things people stop doing once they make enough money to know better — they aren’t constrained by their money struggles and can truly connect with themselves, their values, and their life goals on their own terms.

8. They stop putting off their own personal growth

Many people struggling with financial hardship are stuck in a constant cycle of survival, trying to make ends meet and protect themselves in a “crisis mode,” like a study from the Social Indicators Research journal suggests.

That’s part of the reason why many people living in poverty push off their personal needs, growth, development, and passions — they’re hyper-focused on survival, paying bills, and meeting basic needs.

However, with financial comfort comes the freedom of choice and time, giving people the opportunity to finally focus on themselves and the things others might consider to be nonessentials.

9. They stop losing sleep over unexpected bills

While financial stress is common in all kinds of economic situations and households, the people most directly affected by its wrath — both psychologically and physically — are low-income families, according to a study from the Journal of Family and Economic Issues. They live in a constant “survival mode” where their financial issues and stress are directly linked to their well-being, health, and safety.

Once people stop living paycheck-to-paycheck and experience the safety of financial comfort, they no longer grapple with financial strain and stress to this same degree. They likely don’t keep themselves up at night thinking about emergency expenses and last-minute bills, because they have the comfort of a savings account or emergency fund to lean on.

10. They stop sacrificing rest to prove their worth

Many people living in low-income situations get less rest than their wealthy counterparts, according to data from the CDC, often pressured by societal opinions and standards to overwork themselves and take on unrealistic responsibilities.

Part of this stems from society’s misguided belief that poor people are “deserving” of their financial situation for some lack of work ethic or laziness, despite engaging in some of the same behaviors that wealthy people are celebrated for.

However, once they have the money — and of course, the choices and freedom that come with it — to frame their routines and habits how they see fit, prioritizing rest becomes easier. They’re not working multiple jobs or running side hustles to stay afloat and survive, but rather to find purpose, leverage connections, and grow on a personal level.

11. They stop overindulging in mindless entertainment

According to a study from the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal, many wealthy individuals boast greater levels of happiness and life satisfaction because of how they spend their free time.

They have the choice to engage in hobbies, active habits, and behaviors that genuinely add value to their lives, rather than being stuck in a cycle of work and responsibility, as many of their lower-income counterparts generally are.

For people burnt out by their jobs and tired from worrying about money, mindless entertainment — like doomscrolling on their phones or watching a TV show — is a way to turn their brain off and ignore all their pent-up stress. However, it’s also one of the things people stop doing once they make enough money to know better, and of course, have the choice to spend their free time in more fulfilling ways.

