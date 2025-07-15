At first glance, bathrooms might not seem like the kind of place where someone could spend a lot of money. However, it's actually quite easy to pour tons of money into making your bathroom stand out. From pricey bath towels to high-end candles that line the counter above your toilet, people can quickly turn a boring bathroom into something that others would consider being quite "extra." But there are certain things frugal people secretly judge you for having in your bathroom, as they tend to skip out on any of those unnecessary purchases to elevate their bathrooms.

While those small indulgences don't feel that harmful, when it's being looked at through the lens of someone that puts thought and time into each dollar they spend and refuse to cash out on things that seem wasteful, it's a completely different story. Frugal people will instantly notice both the small, everyday things as well as the large, over-the-top additions to a person's bathroom. It's the kinds of things they would never personally buy for themselves, which is why it immediately catches their attention to begin with.

Here are 11 things frugal people secretly judge you for having in your bathroom

1. Fancy toilet paper

On average, according to data from Statista, the average American can be expected to get through 141 rolls of toilet paper per year, meaning you're spending hundreds of dollars along the way. Frugal people can't help but notice when they walk into someone's bathroom only to see that they have multiple packages of fancy, brand-name toilet paper, knowing how expensive it really is.

To them, there's just no need for plush, triple-ply, scented toilet paper that's usually more expensive than the off-branded kind that's sold in stores. Of course, they can tell the difference when they use it, but they just can't bring themselves to pay the extra fee just for the luxury of having ultra-cushioned toilet paper.

The part that really makes them judge people who do have this in their bathroom is the fact that fancier rolls usually run out faster because of how thick they are. So, it means having to take more trips to the store multiple times in a month just to restock on that fancy branded toilet paper.

2. Multiple half-used bottles of shampoo and conditioner

Of all the things frugal people secretly judge you for having in your bathroom, nothing drives them crazier than seeing that the shower shelves are stacked with countless bottles of different half-used shampoos and conditioners. Instead of finishing one bottle and repurchasing it, these individuals will buy new bottles while they still have a little something in the bottle of shampoo and conditioner that they were previously using.

There's nothing cheap about haircare products either, considering, according to Statista, that the average consumer spends at least $73, which can quickly add up. The number one rule that frugal people have is to finish something before going to the store and buying another one. To them, seeing half-used shampoos and conditioners in someone's bathroom is just a sign that they don't care about wasting money.

Frugal people will make sure they're rinsing out their bottles at least twice to ensure they're getting every single drop of product before they even think about throwing it away and buying a new one. To them, that should just be something everyone else does as well.

3. Heated floors

Nothing screams waste of money more than a frugal person walking into someone's bathroom and noticing they have heated floors. While there's something luxurious about stepping onto a warm floor in the morning, especially when it's cold outside, it just seems like an unnecessary and hefty cost.

It's not only a big price tag to have that installed, but then the energy bill every month has to be through the roof, and then of course there's the extra costs for when the heated floors need to be fixed or replaced if something were to happen.

For frugal individuals, socks work just as well, or even some fluffy house slippers. They simply don't see a reason why anyone needs to have heated floors in their bathroom, and it's something they won't ever be participating in.

4. Single-use makeup wipes

Single-use makeup wipes might have more pros than cons at first glance. It's a quick way to remove your makeup at the end of the day and convenient for the nights where you don't want to go in-depth into your skincare routine; instead, you just want to hop into bed and go to sleep. In fact, from 2017 to 2021, the demand for makeup wipes rose 4.3% a year, reaching $565.73 million.

However, frugal people tend to turn their noses up when they walk into someone's bathroom and see a pack of single-use makeup wipes on the counter. To them, it's a waste of money when you can just invest in a product that removes your makeup or even a good cleanser. It's so much better for your wallet when you don't just continue to buy disposable wipes and instead use something a bit more durable.

5. High-end skincare in the cabinet

Frugal people don't have a problem spending money on skincare products, but what makes them cringe is when people have their bathroom cabinets lined with fancy products but they're rarely being used. All of the toners, serums, creams, and masks that just sit and gather dust on the shelves means that people care more about actually having the products than using them.

It's estimated that the average American spends $322.88 on skincare per year, which ends up being $15,000 during a person's lifetime. Frugal individuals find that it's a complete waste of money to buy high-end skincare but have no plans on actually reaping the benefits of spending hundreds of dollars on them. To them, it's as if these individuals are simply draining their bank accounts for the sake of it.

6. A shower speaker

There's something fun about being able to hang a speaker in your shower and listen to music while you're bathing. To frugal individuals, a shower speaker just feels like something you don't really need and something extra that you don't really need to spend your money on.

They can't help but think that just having your phone on the bathroom counter or your laptop on the closed toilet seat lid with the volume all the way works just as fine as having a speaker that you'll only be able to use when you're showering or taking a bath.

7. A different towel for your hair

To frugal individuals, they don't really see a purpose in having a completely different towel to use for your hair after washing it. It's one of the things frugal people secretly judge you for having in your bathroom because it not only feels like an extra expense when you can just use a regular bath towel, but it's additional laundry that you'll have to do when it comes time to wash.

If anything, they would understand if people were using something else, like an old T-shirt, if they didn't want to use cotton towels, but to spend extra money on a microfiber hair towel may not make sense to them. Sure, it might cut the time down when it comes to drying your hair, but in their eyes, is it really worth paying for it in the end?

8. Luxury hand soap

Having luxury hand soap in the bathroom can truly elevate a person's experience. It not only smells fresh but the bottle perched on your sink can make everything feel more classy and sophisticated. However, frugal people see luxury hand soap as being an unnecessary expense. In fact, the liquid hand soap market was valued at $7.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $560.27 billion by 2033.

It's not that luxury hand soap even cleans your hands better than getting a generic brand of hand soap, so they just don't see any reason to spend money on it when it'll just disappear quite quickly and you'll have to purchase another one. Frugal individuals see no value in purchasing things just for the aesthetic, especially for something that'll just end up going down the drain, literally, when they're using it.

9. Facial steamer

Being able to own a luxury and sleek-looking facial steamer allows you to have a spa-like experience in your bathroom. However, frugal individuals find that a bit of an unnecessary purchase when you can just boil a pot of water and put that over your face to open up your pores. Even a hot towel can do the same thing.

In their eyes, a facial steamer just seems like something a person doesn't really need to spend their money on when there are cheaper alternatives that won't break the bank and also won't clog up the space in your bathroom. It's not that they're judging people's skincare routines or wanting to use a facial steamer to elevate how they're taking care of their skin, but that it's just taking away from the funds that you could have saved.

10. Decorative guest towels that never get used

Decorative towels that remain unused are another of the things frugal people secretly judge you for having in your bathroom. To people who occasionally host guests in their homes, having embroidered, nicely-folded towels in the guest bathroom is always a must and adds a bit of charm as well. But to people who tend to be financially responsible, having guest towels can feel like a waste of time.

Frugal people see those towels as just being purely for appearance sake, and if you go without having guests for some time, the towels usually just sit there untouched. There's also the maintenance aspect of having guest towels, having to constantly wash them and swap them out for better ones when they start to feel dated.

It's all just too much for frugal people, and instead, they'd rather just keep a roll of paper towels in the bathroom for people who are coming over. In fact, studies, including one published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, have suggested that paper towels can dry hands better than towels, remove bacteria effectively, and cause less contamination.

11. A footrest for shaving legs

Having a footrest to shave your legs might seem like a good idea, as it allows you to be able to get a cleaner shave and doesn't require you to do any awkward movements just to reach the hairs on the back of your legs. However, frugal individuals still can't find it as being a reasonable purchase when you can just perch your leg on the side of the shower or tub to shave instead.

If it's too much to shave in the shower, in their eyes you can even just shave your legs before hopping in the shower and use the toilet as a way to perch your foot on to see where you're shaving. Having a footrest anywhere in the shower just feels like extra clutter when there are other options that don't require you to purchase something like that.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.