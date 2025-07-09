Frugal people and the wealthy alike have one thing in common. They both want the homes to be a place of comfort. But how they get it there differs vastly. People who prefer to save their hard-earned dollars have a knack for finding affordable solutions to their everyday needs. They still want quality but want to get it without breaking the bank or spending more than they think is necessary.

The wealthy, on the other hand, often spend more than necessary on similar items that serve the same purpose. Let's not get being frugal confused with being cheap or being poor. It's about intentionality. Frugal people make smart household choices that prove that comfort, beauty, and practicality don't have to cost a fortune. These little things that frugal people keep in their homes exemplify resourcefulness.

Here are 11 little things frugal people have in their homes that wealthy people pay way too much for

1. DIY cleaning products

Knowing what products to use to keep your home clean can be confusing. Price doesn't really equate to good quality. Frugal homeowners are aware that you can clean almost anything in your house with a simple solution of baking soda, vinegar, and a smidge of elbow grease. People who watch their money like a hawk find inexpensive resolutions to common problems.

Meanwhile, the wealthy may drop hundreds of dollars on cleaning products or hire cleaning services because they pay for convenience. While the homemade version may be just as effective and even safer for the environment, they may feel like the expense is worth the time and energy saved.

2. Upcycled furnishings

While some may see hand-me-down furniture as old or used, frugal people see it as an opportunity to get what they want while saving some cash. They might pick up an antique wood dresser from a thrift store, rescue a chair from the curb, or even sand down and repaint an old table to give it a new look and life. Frugal folks know that one man's trash is another man's treasure.

Wealthy people wouldn't be caught dead grabbing someone's throwaway items and making them their own. They would prefer to spend thousands of dollars on furniture that has never been sat on by anyone but them. The irony is that some of the styles they want in their homes are intentionally designed to look used without the worries of who touched it before they did.

3. Refillable soap dispensers

Frugal households usually choose to skip the brand-name soaps in fancy packaging because they care about more than aesthetics. They buy their soaps in bulk and refill their dispensers when the product runs out. So, they maintain the look they want without having to repurchase the entire thing.

The rich want what they want, and keeping a brand-new, trendy brand or soap in their home is not out of the ordinary. They prefer an upscale look, so spare no expense on keeping what they need in good supply. Wealthy people get popular high-end brands that claim to have benefits that the lower-priced counterparts do not, but they all practically do the same thing.

4. Energy-efficient lighting

The way you light a room in your home gives it the ambiance you desire. I personally like to have soft lighting throughout my house, and I love for the bulbs to last forever because I have no intention of climbing up there to change them. Frugal people do the same but use inexpensive energy-efficient bulbs and smart power strips to keep their energy bills low.

Wealthier people might also want to keep their household expenses down, but instead of picking up a pack of energy-efficient bulbs, they might opt for a "smart" home lighting system that costs thousands of dollars and saves the same amount of energy. I've heard them say that the system will "pay for itself" over time, but they could have achieved the same savings by going the frugal route.

5. Homemade decor

I consider myself to be a mixture of bougie and frugal, so naturally, in my home, you will find a combination of fine arts that I couldn't bear to pass up and amateur paintings that I made at paint-n-sip events I have attended. Frugal people might have do-it-yourself wall art like mine, handmade ornaments, or simple crafts that fill their home with creativity.

Wealthier people typically prefer mass-produced "handcrafted" decor that they had no part in creating. The price is high, and sometimes, those expensive items come from artists who learned to DIY on YouTube. So, in essence, they got the same results at a much, much higher price point.

6. Basic coffee makers

If you are frugal, you might find it more prudent to buy an inexpensive coffee maker and perfect your favorite cup of coffee. Why spend $1,000 on a fancy espresso machine when a $20 French press and a little innovation can yield the same thing? I personally make a great white chocolate mocha when I don't want to spend money at Starbucks.

While the wealthiest people might invest in a coffee maker that rivals their favorite barista's creation. But the frugal prefer to get the gourmet taste without the gourmet price. High-end households splurge on trendy machines with all the unnecessary bells and whistles.

7. Multi-use kitchen gadgets

Instead of getting a different gadget for every single function, frugal people like to invest their money in multi-use kitchen gadgets and appliances. You might find cast-iron skillets, mason jars, and other things that can meet varying needs because they want to be as efficient as possible with their money. A set of knives with a magnetic holder, or a can-opener/bottle opener combo are staple in the kitchens of frugal people.

Meanwhile, wealthy people might have a different tool for every function in the kitchen. Their cooking spaces overflow with niche gadgets like avocado slicers, pasta rollers, and bread makers, many of which will never see the light of day. They might get used once a year, but they cost a small fortune.

8. Cheap linens

It's entirely possible to get high-thread-count sheets and pillowcases without spending an arm and a leg if you know where to get them. People who have a goal of spending as little money as possible shop at outlet stores, clip coupons, find sales, and frequent discount chains to get the best linens at a fraction of the price.

Wealthy families will pay full price for the label on a product because, in their minds, a brand that they recognize means quality and comfort. But in reality, just because an item has a popular label on it doesn't mean that it is any better than an almost identical product you might find at a lower price. It's all about what's important to you. To each his or her own.

9. Smart storage hacks

I have a friend from a wealthy background who built a storage shed in the back of her home because she needed to clear some space in her home. She also got custom closets installed that had gold accents and cost a lot of money. As I watched her set up in her new storage spaces, I recognized that I owned some of the same things but had never thought to build them their own spaces.

While the wealthy see buying storage for items they own as a valid expense, frugal people find creative solutions to their storage problems. They might use dollar store bins or repurposed jars to keep things that they don't immediately need but could have a use for in the future. They use clever hacks and organizational tricks to make more room when it seems impossible.

10. Houseplants grown from clippings

This one in particular hits home. My two biggest plants started as a single leaf and stem and have grown to be as big as I am. Instead of buying mature plants from the local nursery, I went the frugal route and got clippings from a friend, which I have grown beyond my wildest expectations. Frugal people might trade with neighbors or start their plants from seeds instead of buying expensive plants.

Rich people prefer to have their plants ready-made. They buy the most expensive house plants and pay people to maintain them for them. The convenience is that they avoid the entire journey altogether. Their homes can become lush and green all in a day's deliveries. They are willing to pay top dollar for the most trendy indoor plants.

11. Budget-friendly streaming services

There was a time when I paid over $300 per month for cable television. I had hundreds of channels that I never even took the time to watch, and a DVR full of shows I never even looked at. Then I decided to stop wasting my money and started to get my family's home entertainment needs. I cancelled my service and went with streaming services that we much less expensive. Like most frugal people, I am a sucker for a free trial.

Wealthy people just want their entertainment there in case they decide to use it. They have no qualms about shelling out hundreds of dollars for channels and streaming services that no one ever watches. They want to feel as if everything is right at their fingertips, whether they plan on using it or not. And if you're wealthy, the expense is just a drop in the bucket and not a hardship.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.