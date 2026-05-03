Your Love Horoscope For Monday, May 4: Expect Your Boundaries To Be Challenged

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 4, 2026. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on Monday, bringing some serious change to your romantic life.

A square in astrology creates friction, and in this case, it tests your boundaries. You may discover that they are not actually benefiting you in the ways you hope. If it feels like you're losing control on Monday, know that it's happening for your highest good. This transit asks you to challenge your own boundaries so you can grow and actually receive the love you so desire.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 4, 2026:

Aries

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Whether you and your partner grow together or apart isn’t something that you can control, Aries. You can’t use sheer will or force to progress this relationship or improve matters.

You can challenge the status quo, and where it feels like your partner is stuck, but during Monday's love horoscope, any decisions to move forward have to come from both of you.

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Taurus

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A healthy, amazing relationship isn’t always easy, Taurus. In fact, even the person who is meant for you triggers your past wounds.

This is not to hurt you, but to encourage your own growth and healing. Be mindful of this energy on Monday and let yourself take space to reflect rather than just shutting down.

Gemini

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You must respect yourself, Gemini, or you can’t get mad if it feels like you’ve been taken advantage of. While that isn’t a healthy aspect of a relationship, you must reflect on whether you’ve been valuing yourself.

People do what they are allowed to. Rather than just focusing your energy on others, spend some time on Monday reflecting on yourself. It’s never too late to raise the bar on who has access to your energy.

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Cancer

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You don’t have to choose, Cancer. For far too long, you believed that you could either have a successful career or a fulfilling personal life. But this mentality comes from thinking that you don’t actually deserve it all.

During your May 4 love horoscope, be mindful of thinking that you have to choose, as you are fully capable of having both. It just requires balance. It may not look quite like you had envisioned, but it will feel even better than you hoped.

Leo

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You can’t let what-ifs hold you back, Leo. With the surge of Aries energy, you are meant to move forward during your May 4 love horoscope. Whether with your dreams or relationships, this is a time for progress.

Yet, your inner self is holding you back. Instead of projecting your own triggers onto others, especially a current partner, take responsibility for yourself. Once you heal your inner voice, the world suddenly seems filled with possibilities.

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Virgo

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You can’t force people to do what you want, Virgo. You have boundaries, and you also must respect that others have them as well. Forcing someone to do what you want them to do, even in the name of love, isn't actually helping you or your relationship.

On Monday, honor the truth of your connection rather than trying to figure out ways to make it work. Sometimes, the fact that nothing improves no matter what you do is the answer you’re seeking.

Libra

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You are whole all on your own, Libra. There is a difference between needing someone and wanting them. Wanting comes down to conscious choice. While everyone needs someone, there is a line between needing and codependency.

Be sure that you’re not tying your success or dreams to someone else. Of course, you can both help each other, but no matter the state of your romantic relationship, your life is yours to live.

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Scorpio

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Let yourself be challenged, Scorpio. While you’ve been growing, you’ve also gotten a little too comfortable in your current situation. On May 4, you must wake up and rearrange your life in the best possible way.

On Monday, someone in your life helps free you from what has been holding you back. This allows you to embrace a new beginning and learn the difference between boundaries and walls.

Sagittarius

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The emotional connection matters, Sagittarius. No matter how ready you feel to settle down, you can't do so with just anyone. It's not enough that someone feels convenient or seems safe.

On Monday, you must honor the emotional connection and the truth of what it reveals. Take your time, and never try to force something just because you’re tired of being single.

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Capricorn

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You can’t pressure someone into becoming better, Capricorn. As much as you want to grow with your partner, it's not solely up to you. The energy on Monday represents a turning point in a committed relationship.

It may feel like you're suddenly confronted with all of these issues, but it is only a test from the universe. Create space for your partner to do their own work so you can see if it is possible to grow together.

Aquarius

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Be sure your heart and mind are on the same page, Aquarius. You say you want a forever love, but you also still live as if you’re trying to protect yourself from getting hurt.

On May 4, allow yourself to find peace. You can’t be afraid to say what you want. You must speak up on Monday, with a current partner or someone new. Just be sure that you're letting yourself be vulnerable.

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Pisces

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Money isn’t everything, Pisces. As one of the most spiritual zodiac signs, you tend to overlook practical matters in relationships. Yet, on Monday, that's impossible

While you deserve to be loved in the ways you desire, that doesn’t only come from financial stability. Give the person in your life a chance, even if they don’t have millions to their name.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.