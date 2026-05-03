4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday, May 4

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on May 4, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Sagittarius today, bringing a sense of optimism all around.

On Monday you find the perfect blend of home and adventure, and you feel inspired to try new things. Since Sagittarius is the ruler of knowledge, and the Moon oversees the home and security. You can envision the future you want to create on a personal level, even if it only involves your home base.

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Sagittarius energy is ideal for reflecting, and with the Sun in Taurus, you can really appreciate what you have. Since Jupiter, the planet of luck, rules Sagittarius, luck arrives when you are curious about others. A surplus of energy or good fortune can be found by giving in to what you truly desire.

1. Taurus

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With the Moon in Sagittarius on May 4, you long for intimacy. Being close to someone you know and trust deeply is the surest way to attract abundance and luck into your life. The Moon in your eighth house secures your belief in how karma works, through the process of give and take.

Conversations spark intrigue, so you're curious about what's said and want to learn more. Investing your energy in someone you care about gives you a reason to stay committed to what you are doing and want to add value. You see opportunities to grow a relationship, Taurus, and the excitement about how you can work together more makes you feel an incredible amount of hope.

2. Scorpio

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Scorpio, the Moon in Sagittarius activates the house that complements your specific energy of abundance and luck. The second house rules money and personal property, so you are aware of what you have and the value of your life. You secure your life and take greater responsibility for yourself. You tend to your home and the smallest details to make sure that things run smoothly and you don't waste time. Everything you do makes an improvement.

You like staying close to home on Sunday, not just because you save a little money, but mostly because of the safety and security you feel being where you are most comfortable. Investing time in your home and familiar surroundings helps you identify where you can make adjustments and improve your living space.

3. Leo

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You have an abundance of energy that is best channeled through positive emotions. You create luck by doing what you enjoy the most. The Moon in Sagittarius on May 4 increases your luck in love, and when things are romantic, you feel best when doing the things you love. Today, you are sentimental and notice kindness in strangers. You work on being a little softer around the edges and on letting things go without assuming negative intent when reading or hearing what others say.

Leo, your creativity comes alive, and you channel it into projects and plans to go out with friends or a loved one. Music brings fond memories to mind, and you remember what makes your life special.

4. Aquarius

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On May 4, the Moon is in your sector of social connections and business partnerships. This area of your life becomes the perfect foundation for attracting luck that leads to abundance. You talk to others and learn information that leads you to opportunities you need.

You find out what is working and the things you're doing well, so you can continue to improve and make a positive impact. Aquarius, your family benefits from all the great things you accomplish today. When the family is happy, you are in high spirits. You accomplish so much more than you thought you would by the end of the day, feeling optimistic about the future.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.