5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Monday, May 4

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on May 4, 2026. On Monday, Saturn in Aries harmonizes with Venus in Gemini, bringing positive changes in your life.

Venus rules love and oversees money. Saturn rules hard work and it oversees structure. Since Saturn and Venus are naturally well-suited to each other, their positive relationship today yields excellent results. It's easier to get things done with other people and even the most challenging relationships flow smoothly.

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Positive energy extends beyond your relationships. In finances, you see exactly how to make the most out of what has been a pretty hard situation. Things turn around today for these astrological signs. Finally!

1. Aries

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In today's horoscope, you have the best time in your personal life and your friendships. Saturn in your sign emphasizes personal responsibility, and you love being in charge of your own life. You prefer to do things yourself, and when you feel overwhelmed, you don't have to vent to a friend. Instead, you handle it on your own. You are in boss mode and can take on any challenge you face.

By the end of the day, the planet of love kicks in with benevolent energy. Venus in Gemini brings softness to your friendship circle, Aries. You relax and unwind knowing that everything is OK in your world. When you need a shoulder to lean on or a person to have fun with, your best friends are there to show you how.

2. Capricorn

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In your best horoscope for today, Monday, May 4, the planet Saturn in Aries brings attention to your home and family sector. You discover how to structure things so that everyone feels good about the changes. A conversation you need to have with a parent or an adult should avoid straying into side topics. Instead, you focus on one thing. You know what to do next, and that leaves you room to think and plan ahead.

Saturn sends support to Venus in Gemini to improve your health and wellness through routine activities you typically take for granted. Since Gemini is your sixth house, ruled by Virgo, you're focused on the details. The small daily tasks that improve how you spend your time and energy work out well. You find ways to save money or to make a little more. Everything is looking like it's headed in the right direction.

3. Aquarius

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Aquarius, Monday is a positive day for you in communication and creativity. Your horoscope presents one of the best situations for you to write or talk about a problem that needs to be solved with another person. Saturn in Aries helps support your third house of community. If you hope to make new friends or strengthen a current relationship, taking that person seriously helps. You add value through the things you say.

Today's best horoscope shows how Venus in Gemini opens your creative mind. Since Gemini rules over your fifth house of joy, today is about happiness and feeling good about yourself, not just checking things off a to-do list. Use Saturn and Venus to schedule time to work on a hobby or some other activity you enjoy.

4. Libra

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Libra, Saturn in Aries brings structure and focus to your partnerships, and there may be something important you need to do. Aries can be a tough place for Saturn since it doesn't enjoy the fiery energy of this youthful sign. Yet, the seventh house is the one you rule, and Saturn likes you. With Saturn speaking to Venus in Gemini, there's a light shining at the end of the tunnel for your relationships.

You learn something about yourself that you didn't realize before. You start to have the best insight, and your horoscope reveals that your desire to grow more intentionally with another person deepens. Where you would have given attention to dramatics by others, you force nothing. Instead, you pull back. You don't need to know everything right now. Today you accept when it's better to let things happen on their own. They will.

5. Taurus

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Saturn in Aries brings intensity to your house of endings on Monday. You know that all things must come to an end sometimes and on May 4, you are the one in control of finishing something off. You set a deadline for yourself and stick with it.

With Venus in your house of money, it's much easier for you to justify spending what you want on things you need. You invest wisely, choosing only the finest within your price range. Your horoscope is so good for spending on the things you want, and you have no regret or remorse, just happiness. Abundance is here and you are finally able to enjoy it!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.