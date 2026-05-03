Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 4, 2026

On May 4, 2026, much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs. During Jupiter direct, all that is good flourishes tenfold. Although Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion, this good fortune isn't because we are just lucky.

It's the result of all of our hard work and effort. We do not stumble onto success. We welcome it into our lives because we've expected it all along. We never doubted ourselves, and our good intentions work well with this transit. On Monday, these astrological signs are headed straight to the top.

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1. Aries

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Jupiter rules over luck and abundance, and on Monday, you are right there with it, Aries. You have a nose for good opportunities, and during Jupiter direct, you see them all around you.

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One thing leads to another during this day, and the success that's always been a sure thing in your mind manifests as a reality. You've been working hard towards this goal, but it was starting to feel like it would never actually take shape. Thankfully, that all changes on this day.

Good for you! It's your turn to shine and to show others just how special you are. Success is yours for the taking, and of course, you take it all.

2. Taurus

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You must have done something right, Taurus, because everything's coming up roses for you on this day. It's your season, and with the Sun in your sign, you are thinking positively.

Gratitude comes very naturally to you, and this attitude has the universe wanting to grant you your highest wishes. On Monday, during Jupiter direct, you see some powerful dreams come true.

While it may seem unexpected, this is all part of the plan. You have a long-term dream of living happily and healthily, and this transit is helping you get there. Life is good, and you are a happy person. Not everyone can say that, so count it among your many successes.

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3. Aquarius

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Nobody has more patience than you when it comes to believing in a dream, Aquarius. You know that good things take time, and you don't mind waiting. You stand your ground, and sometimes you do it all alone.

This is your own personal vision, and you refuse to give up. Even though it takes what feels like forever to become a reality, you hang in there, and this pays off big time on Monday. Jupiter direct feels like a true miracle in the making and brings out the best in you.

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This planet sees your intention and helps you achieve success. What takes place during this time is proof that patience works. That's hard to remember in our fast-paced world, when everyone wants instant gratification. Yet, nothing worth having comes easy. You take your time with this success, and the results are well worth it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.