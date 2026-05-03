Your Monday Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign On May 4

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Monday, May 4, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Sagittarius. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Pentacles.

We have another day with the Moon in the sign that rules philosophy and knowledge. The Sun is in Taurus, which governs monetary gains. Because of the Ace of Pentacles, you're encouraged to pay attention to study topics related to wealth and prosperity. It's a good day to push yourself to learn things that take you beyond your comfort zone.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You can get this strange impression about money when all you've seen is how little you have, but on May 4, the Wheel of Fortune, reversed, shows how negative cycles can break.

Aries, with the Moon in your sector of learning, you can discover things that you need to change, including the way you think. Don't focus on how things have always been; instead, see your potential.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: The Chariot, reversed

Today is one of those days where emotions can get the best of you, and you feel like you need to keep it all in. On May 4, the Moon in Sagittarius brings attention to secret keeping, and you're encouraged to share instead.

The Chariot, reversed, highlights areas of concern where you feel like you've failed yourself or others. Instead of pulling back or hiding from worry, lean in and talk about it to find solutions to problems you face.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Nine of Cups

The Nine of Cups tarot card for May 4 is considered a very fortunate card to have. Today, you are ready to see a dream come true in your love life. You have so many things you want to share with the right person, and yet it seems hard to find the time or the right person.

Today, the Moon helps you to connect emotionally with others in a way that is heartfelt. Keep an open mind, Gemini, your desires could be coming true soon.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Eight of Cups

Say goodbye to the past, Cancer. Your history helped you to become the person you are today, yet even the best of times come to an end when the season is over.

The Eight of Cups features endings that are timely because you've outgrown a version of yourself. The Sagittarius Moon helps you to see what causes you to be ill at ease and where you can relax and adjust to a new beginning.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Justice

Life is unfair at times, but you don't take this reality lightly. On May 4, your daily tarot card, Justice, encourages you to maintain a high standard of care.

You could be reaching a compromise in a relationship, which is often hard to do. You want to be good to yourself, but you also want to consider another person's needs or wants.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Ace of Swords

Clarity arrives, and you sink into what makes you feel at home in your life.

On May 4, the Ace of Swords reveals the moment of truth, where you see what needs to be done in the moment. It's an important turning point in your life, encouraging you to pay attention to your thoughts and your inner voice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Seven of Swords, reversed

Today's Moon in Sagittarius encourages you to be honest and forthcoming about how you feel. May 4 is wide open for emotional healing on many levels.

Libra, your tarot card, the Seven of Swords, reversed, features the process of letting go as a form of self-care. There are still a few things you're worried about. Instead, it's best not to dwell on past problems or situations you have handled. Today, you can talk openly about them without getting stuck on their impact.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Two of Swords

It's tough to make a decision when you're unsure which one is right for you, yet you may have to do that today, Scorpio.

The Two of Swords relates to indecisiveness and the back-and-forth mental wrestling that happens when you don't want to choose wrongly. It happens to everyone when there is an emotional fear related to a choice.

On Monday, instead of holding off, ask yourself what would happen if you quickly picked one thing and trusted your inner voice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Queen of Cups, reversed

The Queen of Cups, reversed, encourages you to identify and evaluate your insecurities. Note which ones you have and the ones you've already overcome.

Sunday can be an emotional day while the Moon is in your sign. Even though you tend to view your life through rose-colored glasses, you get a day when honesty is truly the best policy when you are being truthful with yourself.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Three of Cups

Capricorn, today work takes a back seat to relationships. The Three of Cups represents the warmth of friendship, and how the right people in your life make things so much better.

On May 4, you'll discover how important it is to celebrate the people in your life who make it complete. You are one of the lucky people who have the gift of good people in your life. When you realize how fortunate you are, you realize your blessings.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: The Empress, reversed

Aquarius, your zodiac sign is associated with humanitarian action. As a result, you are big on self-respect, especially in how you treat others.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius on Monday, you are more sensitive to how people treat themselves (and you). The Empress reveals you as sensitive to the energy around you, and, when reversed, it specifically signifies negative energy.

Today, you show others how to be kinder, hold social interactions to a high standard, and model that standard through your actions.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Hanged Man, reversed

The Hanged Man, reversed, emphasizes waiting when you would prefer life to move forward.

On Sunday, be patient with yourself and others as you navigate your journey through life. Every person moves at their own pace, and the greatest gift you can give someone is time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.