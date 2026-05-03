Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, May 4: Mars Aligns With Jupiter

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for May 4, 2026. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on Monday, bringing a surge in confidence and a willingness to stretch beyond your comfort zone.

Mars in Aries gives you courage and the desire to move forward without hesitation. Jupiter in Cancer, on the other hand, brings emotional wisdom and a deeper understanding of what truly nurtures you. When these two planets meet in a square, it creates a dynamic push that helps you act on what genuinely matters. Yes, it’s intense, but it’s also energizing.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, during your Monday horoscope, you’re remembering what it feels like to trust your instincts and to choose yourself unapologetically. Yet, alongside that fire, a quieter emotional truth needs your consideration.

Real strength is about sustainability. When your desire is rooted in something that nourishes you, not just excites you, your actions land differently. You're building something long-lasting.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, something internal is stirring, and it's difficult to ignore. There’s power in letting your inner world have a voice, even if it comes out imperfectly.

May 4 brings you a moment of emotional honesty with yourself first, and then with others. When you allow what’s beneath the surface to rise, you realize it’s been guiding you toward a deeper sense of alignment all along.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, thanks to your Monday horoscope, your vision for your life is changing. With it comes a desire for more recognition of what you bring to the table.

You feel tempted to say yes to everything that looks like growth, but this energy asks you to be selective. Know that not every opportunity is aligned with your worth.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, you’re stepping into a more visible and self-defined version of yourself on Monday. While that feels intense, it’s also incredibly empowering.

On May 4, claim your space and act on your own behalf in ways you hesitated to before. You’re realizing now that protecting yourself doesn’t mean staying small.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, something is shifting within you during your May 4 horoscope. Your perspective is expanding beyond what it used to be.

You feel a pull toward something new on Monday, whether it's a mindset or a direction that challenges what you’ve known. What’s calling you forward now is highly aligned with your truth, even if it doesn’t fully make sense yet.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, on May 4, you’re asked to look at your emotional investments more closely. Pay attention to where your energy is going, and whether it’s truly supporting the life you’re building.

There’s an opportunity here to cultivate more meaningful relationships, but only if they feel aligned with your future. You may notice a shift in how you relate to others, as you become more intentional about who you give your time and care to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, on Monday, you want to do something that aligns with your long-term vision, rather than simply feels good in the moment. This energy supports you in making choices that honor both your heart and your future.

You don’t need to rush into decisions, but you also don’t need to avoid them. Act from a place of emotional clarity, and your relationships begin to reflect the standard you’re setting for your life.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, Monday's horoscope brings a powerful cosmic energy for growth, especially when it’s directed toward something that genuinely supports your wellbeing.

The key is to avoid overextending yourself, as this only leads to burnout and emotional exhaustion. You don’t need to prove your strength in this way. True power comes from consistency and care, not just intensity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, a spark of excitement is running through you on May 4. You have a desire to create something special and follow what feels alive and inspiring.

This energy encourages you to take risks in the areas of life that bring you joy. You’re reminded that pleasure and growth can coexist. When you follow what genuinely lights you up, you naturally become more authentic and free.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, on Monday, your foundation is asking for attention, but there's also a push to move forward and achieve. You feel pulled in both directions, but the truth is they’re not entirely separate.

Take care of what supports you internally, so your external actions become stronger and more effective. This is about building a life that feels secure at its core.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, there’s something you want to initiate or share, and it has the potential to create real movement. You’re encouraged to trust your ideas and express them with confidence.

There’s value in pausing long enough to ensure your words align with your deeper truth. On May 4, think before you speak.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, on Monday, the focus is on your sense of worth and what you’re building for yourself. You now have a deeper understanding of what you deserve.

When you act from a place of self-worth, your decisions begin to reflect a new standard. You no longer settle, but consciously choose what aligns with your values.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.