Love is not the only thing required to sustain a relationship — it needs commitment, honesty, trust, and adjustment. No relationship is perfect, and no matter how difficult it sounds, not all relationships are meant to last forever. Whether it's growing emotionally distant, not putting in effort, or cutting off communication, if a man stops doing these things, chances are he's falling out of love.

It's not easy to identify the signs of a dying relationship at first, but once you become aware of what to pay attention to, you can prepare yourself. Because being in a relationship where a partner no longer loves you is incredibly devastating.

If a man stops doing these 12 things, chances are he's falling out of love

1. Giving you compliments on the way you look

A relationship requires both emotional and physical attraction. In the beginning, he would tell you how beautiful you looked, but with time he really doesn't seem to notice you at all anymore.

If you finally got a haircut or wore a new shirt, he doesn't seem to have any attraction left for you. He no longer compliments your physical appearance, which indicates he's feeling differently about you.

2. Putting effort into making the relationship work

If a man stops putting in effort, chances are he's falling out of love. By doing this, he's not just making you believe your relationship is all good, he's wasting your time without even caring.

It's evident to them that the two of you will not be together anymore because a relationship takes daily work, as experts from Michigan State University Extension pointed out. When a man isn't bothered about fights and has no enthusiasm left to resolve conflicts, they have slowly started to accept the end is near.

3. Caring for you

Over time, you have the feeling that your man doesn't seem to care about you any longer. Whether it's how they respond when you ask a question or the way they react to your emotions, you get a certain vibe from them that feels off.

That spark in his eyes is gone. His smile has faded away already. It's becoming so evident that you're getting a hint of it, too.

4. Thanking you for your kind gestures

Once upon a time, he would look forward to dates, but now, they're boring and dull. You don't get that warm hug when you bring him presents, whereas he used to thank you warmly. Because he's likely falling out of love, indifference is the only expression you get from him.

According to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, couples who show each other gratitude report higher relationship satisfaction, commitment, and are protected from harsh arguments.

5. Communicating

If a man stops communicating, chances are he's falling out of love. Anyone in a relationship knows that without communication, a relationship will fail. If the two of you communicate rarely, it means the spark is gone.

Not only does this lack of communication affect your emotional state, but can harm your health as well. In fact, a 2017 study, along with other research, found that a lack of communication leads to stress, which can increase inflammation and slow the healing of the body.

6. Making you feel special

Where he once went out of his way to buy your favorite treat or surprise you with a weekend getaway, now, he barely notices you. It really just seems like he doesn't care whether you're feeling happy or not.

He's lost all the interest because he doesn't feel happy with the relationship anymore. And, unfortunately, it likely means he's fallen out of love with you.

7. Thinking about the way you feel about their actions

In the beginning, he made sure that his actions never harmed you emotionally. But now, he doesn't care how his actions affect you. He will do whatever he wants and, in the end, if he hurts you, he isn't bothered.

He's also not sorry for his actions because he's lost interest in you. This indicates a lack of very basic respect, which can lead to anger, lowered self-esteem, and apathy.

8. Giving you attention

When he's stopped giving you attention about even the most basic things, it's not a good sign. When he's not doing this, it means he doesn't care about your bad day at work, how you're feeling, or really where you are or what you're doing.

He has no problem hurting you without feeling guilty. He's done investing his time in you, and that means neglecting you emotionally and physically. Sadly, rejection like this can lead to loneliness, shame, and even social anxiety, as a study published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience determined.

9. Caring about getting attention from you

He used to want to cuddle or hug, but now, he can't be bothered to even ask for any attention from you. He doesn't react if you don't call him all day, try to kiss him, or express your desire for some form of attention.

As clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff explained, "When you don't feel seen, you likely will feel more frustrated with your partner, get into more arguments, and feel further disconnected and lonely."

10. Initiating conversations

When your relationship felt strong, you would talk about everything under the sun for hours. He would ask your opinion on things, text or call you throughout the day, and wanted to speak with you whenever he could.

Now, he hardly talks to you. You're the one who always starts the conversation, and he just seems to be disinterested in continuing them. The long conversations the two of you enjoyed no longer exist.

11. Craving your physical presence

If a man stops wanting to be around you, chances are he's falling out of love. While he once craved your physical presence, he's not bothered at all when you're not around. In fact, it seems he enjoys your absence.

He's not excited if you come and meet him somewhere, or even sit next to him on the couch. Instead, he treats you like a ghost when you're around.

Dating and personal development coach Elizabeth Stone revealed, "If your husband stops staying at home with you, or spends only a few nights there and is constantly out with friends, that's a sign he not only doesn't love you anymore, but that he can't even stand to be near you."

12. Resolving conflicts

It's normal for couples to fight; in fact, no relationship is conflict-free. However, even if couples have arguments, they make it a point to resolve the issues and come to an agreement.

Unfortunately, if a man has stopped wanting to solve your arguments or just lets them fester, it's a big indicator he doesn't love you any longer. A man who loves you will take the time to find common ground, not brush it all under the rug.

Emilia Gordon is a writer and a frequent contributor to the Mind's Journal who writes about social activism, traveling, and lifestyle topics.

