When two people get married, they hope their love will last for the rest of their lives. They promise to care for each other no matter how hard things get, but sometimes, those promises are impossible to keep.

Of all the sad but common signs that a husband has stopped loving his wife, his inability to commit to her will become evident. He will no longer make promises because he is in a partnership he no longer wishes to be part of. Their shared life will diverge, and their sense of emotional distance will increase.

As heartbreaking as it can be, realizing that his actions and words don’t align can help wives move on.

Here are 11 sad but common signs a husband has stopped loving his wife:

1. He avoids deep conversations.

When a husband stops engaging in meaningful conversations with his wife, it’s a sad but common sign that he’s stopped loving her. He’s disconnected from their relationship and no longer wants to share his thoughts, feelings, or any issues he’s working through. He stops letting his wife in to see his true self because he doesn’t love her as he once did.

As Paper Cranes Counseling Practice shared, “Emotional availability allows people to connect on a deeper level, fostering trust, intimacy, and mutual understanding. Without it, relationships can become strained, leading to misunderstandings and unmet needs.”

“Enhancing emotional availability takes continuous effort, reflection, and growth,” they explained.

Ultimately, for a relationship to work, both people have to be committed to making it work, and if a husband stops communicating, it could be his way of saying he’s no longer in it for the long haul.

2. He stops asking about her day.

It might seem small or insignificant, but when a husband stops asking his wife about her day, it’s often a sad but common sign he’s stopped loving her. If he no longer asks about her day, it can indicate he’s uninterested in her life.

Showing interest in her day is a small but meaningful gesture that allows couples to reconnect and show love and care. Its absence can signal that affection is fading.

Life comprises the little things, so a loving husband devotes time and effort to asking his wife how her day was. He wants to hear about all the mom drama on the playground, the weird lunch their daughter insisted on eating, or that awful thing her toxic coworker said during a meeting.

It’s a minor question, but asking about the day allows couples to reconnect after a long day apart. It shows that he’s interested in how his wife spends her time and wants to feel like he’s part of her life, even when he’s away. Once he stops asking that question, it’s a sad indication that he doesn’t care the way he used to.

3. He’s indifferent to her feelings.

A lack of empathy or indifference towards his wife's emotions can show that a husband no longer cares deeply. Emotional validation is crucial in a relationship; when it’s missing, it can leave both partners feeling unimportant and unsupported.

When a husband becomes indifferent to his wife's feelings, it’s a sad but common sign he's stopped loving her. Being apathetic about her goes beyond her complicated feelings, like sadness and anger; it also extends to feeling happy or proud of herself.

He stops comforting her when she's down, and he stops celebrating and uplifting her. He stops validating her emotions, a core part of a successful relationship.

As psychologist Guy Winch shared, “Emotional validation is a crucial relationship skill and an incredibly useful one for conflict resolution, but doing it can feel scary and intimidating.” He offered a step-by-step approach for emotional validation, which starts by asking them to tell you their perspective of what happened and how they felt. When they speak, listen with compassion and empathy, then reflect on the summary of their points and feelings in your own words. Ask questions to clarify, and then tie it all together.

As helpful as Winch’s process is, a husband has to be willing to extend himself and do the work involved in emotional validation. If he’s not, it’s a sad yet common sign that he’s not as committed as he once was.

4. He no longer makes romantic gestures.

When a husband stops making romantic gestures, it can signal that he has stopped nurturing the emotional connection. Romantic acts, big or small, are essential in maintaining closeness, and their absence can be a sad sign that love is waning.

Being consistent and present is key to fostering a stable, loving relationship, but romance must also be present to make a couple feel connected. If a husband has stopped loving his wife, he will stop making romantic gestures because he doesn’t see the point.

Maybe he used to bring home flowers every week. Maybe he wined and dined her on their monthly date nights. But those romantic gestures grew few and far between until they stopped altogether. It’s his way of saying he no longer cares enough to make her feel special, which is deeply sad but very common, and it often indicates that a marriage is falling apart at the seams.

5. He spends more time away from home.

While every couple should cultivate independent lives, they should prioritize each other. A husband who neglects his wife’s needs and spends most of his time out of the house has sadly stopped loving her.

If a husband frequently avoids home and spends more time at work or with friends, it may be a sign of emotional withdrawal. He pours himself into work, staying at the office until late. He commits his free time to his friends, workout routine, or fantasy football league.

Avoiding quality time together shows a lack of investment in the marriage — often signaling deeper issues. By filling his schedule and staying away from home, he’s quietly pushing his wife out because he no longer wants to show up for her.

6. He becomes overly critical of her shortcomings.

Constant criticism, especially about small quirks, can indicate a loss of love. When a husband stops seeing the whole person and focuses on their flaws, it can create feelings of inadequacy and resentment, signaling love may have faded.

No matter how in love two people are, they’ll get annoyed by specific quirks and inconsistencies the other person has. Yet they see each other as more than their flaws; they know the entirety of the person they’re devoted to.

When a husband starts nitpicking his wife’s behavior or expressing frustration about things that never bothered him, he’s stopped loving her like he once did.

As therapist Jennifer Twardowski revealed, it’s one thing to offer constructive feedback and something else to be critical. “A valid criticism would focus on improving instead of defining a person,” she explained. “But an overly critical person will weaponize your shortcomings to attack you and make you feel inferior. They reduce a person to their failure without offering a helpful solution or ways to make it better.”

Making his wife feel like she’s doing everything wrong is a subtle and sad sign that he can no longer see past her flaws to the core of who she is.

7. He stops making future plans together.

A sad yet obvious sign a husband has stopped loving his wife occurs when he stops planning for their shared future. If a husband no longer talks about plans for the future, such as vacations or family events, it can be a significant red flag.

A lack of shared future goals suggests that he may not see his wife as a long-term partner anymore.

He goes through the day-to-day commitments of being married, but he doesn’t talk about what they’ll be doing in a year from now. He doesn’t plan vacations or special family time because he’d rather not be around his wife.

He could envision a future that doesn’t involve his wife but can’t bring himself to talk to her openly and directly. Instead, he stops imagining their life together, which is sad but quite common.

8. He uses the silent treatment.

When a husband gives his wife the silent treatment, he communicates his indifference towards her subtly but aggressively. This behavior represents emotional withdrawal and passive aggression. Withholding communication as a punishment reflects a damaging behavior that may indicate his lack of emotional investment in the relationship.

As licensed professional counselor Gina Binder explained, “In the silent treatment, one partner demands while the other withdraws. When people exhibit this pattern, communication, intimacy, and relationship satisfaction plummet.”

“Silence itself is not the problem,” she explained. “But with the silent treatment, something golden becomes punitive and quietly aggressive. Extended silence functions as a relationship weapon.”

A healthy marriage revolves around direct communication; when it disintegrates so thoroughly, it signifies lost love.

9. He stops apologizing.

When a husband refuses to apologize or offers half-hearted apologies, it shows a lack of emotional investment. Refusing to acknowledge mistakes and make amends can signal a breakdown in the relationship's foundation.

Every relationship hits hard times, but how each person handles it matters most. When both people are focused on repairing damage, it shows that they’re still all in, but if a husband stops apologizing, it shows that he’s stopped caring about hurting his wife.

For example, if he says, “I’m sorry you feel that way,” instead of “I’m sorry,” he qualifies his apology and reveals that he doesn't care enough to apologize fully.

As psychologist Dr. Cheryl Fraser pointed out, “Responsible, loving repair is a two-person job.” She advises couples in conflict to communicate with compassion. When harm is done, the person who caused it should offer an apology using the “Own, Repair, Improve" framework. The hurt person should accept the apology using the “Thank, Acknowledge, Accept" framework.

True, lasting romance is built around thoughtfulness; the end is usually near once that relationship aspect erodes.

10. He makes decisions without her input.

If a husband starts making significant decisions without consulting his wife, it can indicate emotional distance. Healthy relationships are built on shared decision-making, and when this is disregarded, it may signal a loss of partnership.

Being married means being part of a team, a two-person united front that talks to each other and makes decisions about their shared life together. If a husband begins making decisions that impact them without consulting his wife, it’s a disappointing yet common indication that he’s ignoring her.

It doesn’t matter if the decision is small or big; his lack of consideration for her and his inability to ask her opinion shows he’s operating from a self-centered place.

When two people love each other, they consider the other person’s needs, and making decisions alone erodes that part of the pact.

11. He no longer listens to her.

When a husband stops genuinely listening to his wife, it’s a sign that he no longer values her thoughts and feelings. Active listening is essential for maintaining connection; ignoring her can erode the emotional bond.

Suppose a husband seems more distracted than usual and stops listening to his wife. In that case, it indicates that he’s no longer interested in hearing her thoughts or understanding her on a deeper level.

For instance, he might nod when she’s telling a story, but he’s scrolling through his phone and only listening to every other word she says.

When this occurs, it signifies that he is no longer interested in being part of her life and expresses his displeasure by tuning her out. Ignoring someone is impolite, disrespectful, and harmful, which can lead to the collapse of a marriage.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.