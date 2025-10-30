Deeply in love people almost always send these 11 texts during casual conversations

When someone is truly, deeply in love, they have a hard time trying to contain the way they feel. Even when they're far away from the person they love and adore, they have an urge to text them throughout the day as a reminder of their connection. And whether it's about missing them or expressing their gratitude, deeply in love people almost always send these texts during casual conversations.

Even in the midst of a busy day, they will send texts randomly to their partner, showing their eagerness to see and spend time with them again. This display of affection is powerful because it opens up communication and desire in the relationship, as well as strengthens the bond by validating each partner's wants and needs.

1. 'Just wanted to say I'm grateful for you'

When a person is truly in love, they may find it difficult to hold back how they feel, so they want to text how thankful they are, not wanting to wait until they actually see the person again.

Showing gratitude is not something that a good partner shies away from, as building a relationship that includes a deep emotional connection between partners is so important. By acknowledging the effort that their partner is putting into the relationship, their bond grows and the relationship becomes an open and trusting environment.

2. 'I can't wait to see you again'

Whether it's things like "I can't wait to see you again" or "Looking forward to being with you," deeply in love people almost always send these texts during casual conversations. Being in love gives them a strong longing for connection, and by sending a text like this they're able to express this desire to their significant other.

Well-being expert Tchiki Davis explained, "Love messages promote communication between partners, even when they are physically apart during the workday, on trips, or in long distance relationships. Regularly exchanging love messages can keep the relationship alive and thriving."

3. 'I hope you're having a good day'

Because they adore and love their partner, there's not a moment that goes by that they aren't thinking of them. That means they'll send a "hope you're having a good day" text in casual conversation as a way to express their concern for their partner.

Sending a text like this lets their partner know that they are cared for and supported. Even when apart, they're still thinking about the one they love, and want to maintain a strong connection and bond throughout the day.

4. 'My heart feels so full when I'm with you'

A person who is deeply in love with someone will text their partner saying how it makes them feel to be around them. This is their way of expressing the joy and excitement they feel, which can be overwhelming, but in the best way.

When falling in love, a person will experience a euphoric feeling. It makes them eager to see the person they love because it increases their serotonin and dopamine levels, making them feel a powerful surge of happiness and positive emotions anytime they're together.

5. 'I can't stop thinking about you'

When someone is in love, they will send texts reminding their partner that they can't stop thinking of them. It's because their partner makes them feel like a better version of themselves and their intense emotional connection.

Not being able to stop thinking about someone goes deeper than just physical attraction. If a person feels more valued when they're around someone and find the connection with them to be unlike any other relationship, of course that person will constantly be on their mind.

6. 'You always make me feel so loved'

Whether it's about how their partner makes them feel loved or the ways in which they feel adored, deeply in love people almost always send these texts during casual conversations. They have a hard time not showing their appreciation and the way that person makes them feel because of how intense the feeling is.

By texting their partner this message, they're expressing the sense of security and love they feel thanks to their partner. This helps validate and affirm the behavior of their partner, which strengthens the relationship and their love.

However, according to licensed clinical professional counselor Emily Woods, in order for this to truly impact the relationship, affirming communication needs to align words with actions to really show how grateful a person is.

7. 'I miss you already'

Even if it's only been a few hours since they were together, someone deep in love will send this text to their partner during the day. If they feel a deep connection that goes deeper than just physical attraction, they will notice their partner's absence more intensely.

By sending a message like this, they're showing how significant of an impact their presence has and how special they are. This strengthens their bond, even in times when they're further apart from one another.

8. 'I feel so lucky to be your partner'

To show how appreciative and genuinely happy they are, a person in love will text their significant other about how lucky they feel to be with them. If this person feels that their relationship is strong and they have a solid connection, they want to express it.

In a healthy relationship, both partners aim to show their commitment to the other person and their connection. One partner will want to show the other that they have no intentions of exploring relationships with anyone else, expressing how they will never take them for granted.

9. 'I had the best time with you today'

Whether it's the beginning stages of dating or decades into the relationship, "I had the best time with you today" is one of the texts deeply in love people almost always send during casual conversation. It could be a planned date or even an adventure to the grocery store; no matter what it is, it opens the door to better communication and quality time.

As love coach Mitzi Bockmann pointed out, "Effective communication is crucial for maintaining a healthy relationship. We must tell our partners when they aren't making us feel good. We must let our partners know how important they are to us. It is important we tell our partners how much we love them."

10. 'This reminded me of you'

Someone in love won't hesitate to text their partner when something occurs that instantly makes them think of their relationship. And by openly expressing this, they're helping to create a safe space for sharing feelings. This also helps both partners build connection, even when they're not physically with one another.

Sharing certain moments that make a person feel closer to their partner is their way of expressing affection and showing that they are thoughtful when it comes to their relationship.

11. 'Good morning, I hope your day goes great'

When a person is deeply in love, they always want to make sure their partner feels supported. In order to express this, they send a good morning text wishing them well for the day ahead.

It may seem like a small gesture, but it's extremely affectionate and will strengthen the relationship, because it helps deepen the bond. While everyone expresses their love differently, many people who are deeply in love with their partner won't think twice about starting the day off right.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.