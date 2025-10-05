The way someone texts you is about the care and intentionality woven into every message. Real love shows up in the tiniest text details.

It's in the messages that arrive at just the right moment, the questions that prove someone's been paying attention, and the words that make you feel seen in ways you didn't even know you needed. When someone loves you from the depths of their soul, their texts become a mirror reflecting the profound care they feel for you, even in the smallest exchanges.

If a person uses these 4 phrases when they text, they love you from the depths of their soul:

1. 'Thinking of you ... have a great day'

Who wouldn't want to wake up to this good morning text? It starts both of your days off right: with love.

People who love deeply understand that small, consistent gestures build the foundation of a lasting connection, one study showed. They know that you don't need grand romantic declarations every day; you need to feel remembered, valued, and cared for in the ordinary moments.

2. 'Can't wait to see you tonight'

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Similarly, a text like this lets your significant other know that they're loved. And maybe a prelude to a later reunion (winky face).

When someone loves you from their core, your presence becomes something they crave, not out of neediness, but out of genuine enjoyment of who you are. In relationships, one study found that play and shared experiences create positive bonds and help overcome awkwardness, building stronger connections.

3. A funny picture or meme that is specific to you

Texting a cute picture or meme, letting them know you are thinking of them, or that you wanted to make them smile. It's thoughtful and, at worst, might make them roll their eyes at your endearment and, at best, fill them with joy, laughter, and the feeling of being loved.

Findings from a 2021 study showed that deep love shows up in the middle of an ordinary Wednesday, unprompted and unasked for, simply because it crossed their mind.

4. They don't ask at all — they call

GaudiLab / Shutterstock

Texting is useful for quick, convenient questions that aren't emotionally charged and are mostly for utility, so they don't need to be accompanied by a conversation. But if you want to know if someone loves you from the depths of their soul? They'll pick up the phone to hear your voice.

Technology isn't necessarily a precursor to a doomed relationship, although texting can mean different things to men and women, and cause different emotions in one from the other. Really, the point is this: When in doubt, pick up the phone and talk it out. Because once you push the send button, you can't take it back.

So your relationship isn't necessarily on the road to ruin when you text one another — but we often use texting in all the wrong ways. A lack of so much as a smiley face or a "K" can end up being seriously taken out of context. Make sure you know your partner's texting style, and when they really mean what they text. And when in doubt? Dial a number.

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor who currently works for Martha Stewart Living. Her work has been featured on numerous sites, including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines.