Do you think your guy is thinking about you right now? We all want to answer that question with an emphatic "yes!" and luckily, there are a few simple ways to encourage your guy’s wandering mind to keep coming back to you, even during the busiest days. If he's always thinking about you, it could mean that he truly, deeply cares for you and you're always on his mind. Or... he could just be obsessed with you.

With a few well-placed innuendos in the morning, followed by a few well-timed reminders during the day, he will be unable to focus on anything else but you. Follow these few guidelines to make him think about you all the time and stop wondering, "Is he thinking about me?" Because you know better than anyone that he probably is.

Here are 12 ways to make him think about you all the time:

1. Make him feel needed in the morning

Walk around in your underwear for as long as possible and "accidentally" brush up against his as you're getting ready for work. Everyday affectionate touch — those little brushes and caresses — has been shown to increase emotional closeness and relationship satisfaction.

Squeeze in a few subtle moments where you bend over seductively. He won't know what to do with himself.

2. Kiss him in a way he won't soon forget

Right before work, give him a good morning kiss; he'll be thinking about it all day — a kiss that will leave him seriously considering calling in sick. We're talking about a five-minute teasing kiss that will leave him needing a respirator to breathe.

Research shows that more frequent romantic kissing is linked with lower stress and higher relationship satisfaction, so a long, playful morning kiss isn’t just romantic — it actually boosts your connection.

3. Send him flirty texts throughout the day

Use some form of modern technology to buzz or ring him just to say, "Mmm..." A text you could send might be flirty or just a simple message like "I miss you."

Either way, it will definitely make your man feel good. As long as you're not monopolizing his device, a short, suggestive text or call from you to remind him of your desire will be a fun surprise.

4. Slip him a handwritten note

Go old school and physically write a lustful note. It doesn't have to be long — because studies show that receiving a handwritten note makes someone feel valued and more emotionally close to the sender.

In fact, a little slip of colored paper tucked inside his pocket will serve as an enticing reminder of you whenever he reaches for something later. You can be as subtle or as suggestive as you like.

5. Hide something cheeky for him to find

Alright, this is for those with a flair for the dramatics. Nothing will make him think more about you than slipping a pair of your cutest underwear into his briefcase, backpack, or laptop case. Make sure to place them somewhere safe where they won’t accidentally fall out in front of anyone... unless you want his coworkers thinking about you all day, too.

6. Surprise him with something fun

If you always meet up after work, try changing it up. Surprise him by showing up outside his office wearing a trench coat with nothing underneath, or invite him to meet you at a bar you've never been to and tell him to call you by the name "Isabella."

Trying out new and exciting activities together can strengthen your bond and make your relationship more fulfilling — even brief moments of excitement can reinforce your emotional connection. He'll think you're a little out of your mind in an exciting way.

7. Confidently send him a photo that's for his eyes only

You’ve probably sent tons of hot selfies for his private viewing, but what about one that leaves him guessing? Studies show that sending semi-clothed or suggestive photos (when both partners feel comfortable) can boost intimacy and satisfaction.

Take a shot of your lingerie drawer, or of your lightly tousled bed sheets, or of the nape of your neck... You get the idea. Tease him with ambiguity.

8. Compliment him in the bedroom

Tell him what you love about him in bed. Studies show that when you verbally praise your partner’s physical skills or appearance, it boosts both satisfaction and desire in the relationship.

Think about the moves he makes that no other man has pulled off quite so well. Trust me, he wants to hear admiration for his techniques, which will only motivate him to find more ways to please you.

9. Share what you like, then let him initiate

Sometimes, being asked about what he likes can make a guy clam up, but there's a way to entice him into opening up more to you. Studies show that when one partner shares their preferences first — what they like, what feels good — it increases communication, intimacy, and satisfaction for both partners.

You go first! Start by sharing something you really enjoy doing in bed that is easy to do right now and within your control, then go ahead and do it. He'll feel more confident to think creatively, and when he comes up with his own ideas when you're not around, he'll probably imagine you as his co-star.

10. Really listen when he talks

When he wants to talk, listen. Really listen. Sometimes we're so busy multitasking that we only listen half-heartedly.

If he's not responding to your flirty texts, ask him what he's thinking about. Then put your whole self into actively listening, encouraging him to share what's going on, and then repeat back what you think you heard him say so he knows you've listened and understand. This will make him start to feel like you're interested in his life, and it just makes him want you more.

11. Follow through on your promises

Always follow through on what you promise whenever possible. Studies show that broken promises damage trust, and repeatedly keeping your word — even in small things — builds emotional safety and connection.

If you can’t keep a tempting tease you've hinted at because of a last-minute assignment or family issue, make sure to acknowledge it. Let him know why you can’t fulfill the implied commitment, and be sure to reschedule your much-anticipated alone time.

12. Be playful, silly and, most importantly, yourself

While all these suggestions may seem like you need to be overtly seductive to make him think of you, don't get hung up on that word. You know yourself and your mate, and what will and won't work. So, be sure to put your personal spin on everything.

Being silly and playful at times will only make him fall in love with you even more. Studies show that when partners share playful behavior or laughter, relationship satisfaction, emotional closeness, and trust all go up.

Do unexpected things. Wrestle him on the couch. Grab whipped cream and squirt it on your nose. Or think of a silly, unique way to lead him into the bedroom. Basically, make him laugh, because love is supposed to be fun.

It's always a good idea to be yourself around your partner. And what's more fun than being able to truly be yourself when seducing your love?

The more ways you can show him that you want him, the more he'll want you, too — and the closer you will be in all areas of your relationship.

Sheila Hageman is an author, teacher, and yogi who has appeared on numerous TV shows, including the Today Show, ABC News, NBC News, and as an expert on Bill Cunningham and Anderson Cooper. She has been featured in Salon, Mamalode, Mom Babble, and The Huffington Post. Visit her website for more.