Everyone is looking for their happily ever after. When it comes to finding the perfect guy, most of us will search high and low. No one wants to settle for second best. Then why do so many people end up in unhappy marriages?

“While the actual number of discontented varies and the data is hard to pin down exactly, it seems clear that 'happily ever after' is less common than we would like to believe. Despite reality, fairytales will always have their romantic endings and Hollywood will never stop making happily ever after films,” says Susan Pease Gadoua, L.C.S.W., for Psychology Today. What about the people who find their happily ever after? They are certainly out there. When you find a man who listens, provides support, and works to be his best, he can be a dream-come-true to be married to. If your man says these things, you’re one of the lucky ones.

If a man uses these 11 phrases, he’s probably a dream-come-true to be married to

1. 'I hear you'

cipella from Getty Images Signature via Canva

In relationships, communication is key. When a man makes an effort to listen to his partner, it makes for a strong foundation for a marriage. Sometimes, men will think they have to fix everything for their partner when in reality, she just wants to vent. Listening to her without giving their two cents makes a man a wonderful husband.

Saying ‘I hear you’ can also relate to times when she is frustrated with him. If you’re arguing with someone and can tell they do not care to hear you out, it can be straining. When a man is attentive and lets her know he can see where she is coming from and wants to improve the situation, it makes for a dream-come-true marriage.

2. ‘Your feelings matter’

Rido via Canva

It doesn’t matter what happened that left someone feeling a certain way; it’s how the person they’re talking to responds. Reassurance can be a powerful tool when a woman feels hurt or frustrated. If a man is capable of telling her that her feelings matter, she will allow herself to feel her emotions and better process what is bringing her trouble.

“There are a lot of ways partners can be supportive, but most important is emotional support. Knowing that we can rely on our partner for comfort, security, and advice makes us feel like we’re not facing our problems alone; that enhances feelings of connectedness and the value of our relationship,” noted Rob Pascale and Lou Primavera, Ph.D.

3. ‘I’m sorry’

hobo_018 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Everyone can say they’re sorry. However, it takes a special person to mean what they’re saying truly. ‘I’m sorry’ doesn’t always hold the same weight. You can tell when the person who hurt you is only saying that to shut you up. This can make relationships suffer.

However, if a man can say a genuine apology, he’s probably a dream-come-true to be married to. It can be tough, especially for men, to swallow their pride and admit when they have done something that hurts their partner. Someone who is a dream to be married to will always be sure to apologize from the heart. He feels truly sorry and isn’t afraid to say it.

4. ‘How can I support you?’

Samuel Borges Photography via Canva

Life isn’t easy. Balancing work, home, and social lives can be too much to handle at times. In relationships, it’s helpful if the person you’re with can carry some of the weight when the burden feels too heavy. In some marriages, the husband will expect his wife to carry her weight and some of his.

A true dream-to-come-true partner will see when their person is struggling. They’ll want to provide all the support they can. Let’s say work is overwhelming, and you are putting in more time at the office than usual. A good partner will see you struggling, ask how you could be supported, and do the task. Maybe he takes on dinner so you don’t have to worry about cooking at the end of your long day. Little gestures go far to show how much someone cares.

5. ‘Let’s work together’

digitalskillet from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Relationships are not a one-way street. Both partners have to be ready and willing to put in everything they can. When a man is a dream to be married to, he grasps this concept. He will work with his wife to figure out what they can do to make their relationship stronger. He wants to work as a team.

“Emotional intimacy thrives when small gestures of attention and support make your wife feel safe and loved — your consistency here can deepen your connection, so prioritize these moments and feel closer together,” says Owen Kessler. “Creating a respectful partnership by sharing responsibilities and encouraging her dreams builds trust and strengthens your bond — believe in her abilities and cherish your teamwork to enjoy a more balanced life together.”

6. ‘You were right’

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo) via Canva

It’s one thing for a man to apologize. It’s another for them to let their partner know when they were right about something. It’s hard to be vulnerable, let’s face it. When a man can sit down with his partner and admit she was right about something, it shows how much he values his relationship.

We have all been in positions where we warn someone of the decision they are making. Whether it’s in their work or social lives, we only want the best for the person we love. If they don’t heed the advice given and reap the consequences, they won’t be afraid to admit they were wrong. In fact, they’ll give you credit for being right.

7. ‘I appreciate you’

alessandrobiascioli via Canva

Every woman wants to feel appreciated. Especially in her romantic relationship. It’s not always easy for men to show their true appreciation for their partner. Sometimes, they grow to expect the things their wife does for them. If you find a man who is happy to tell you how much they appreciate you, he is probably a dream to be married to.

“Successful relationships tend to have similar characteristics and qualities. These can vary in how they present, but generally speaking, couples who engage in joyful and positive connections share several elements,” says Elizabeth McCormick, Licensed Clinical Social Worker. “Appreciating your spouse is a binding factor in relationships. Showing your spouse you appreciate and value them can be challenging; every person likes to receive affection and appreciation differently.”

8. ‘I love the way you think’

John Foxx from Photo Images via Canva

Unfortunately, men can be known to belittle the way women think. Society’s outdated ideology that men know more than women has left a permanent stain on how we interact with one another. It can be easy for men to disregard the ideas of a woman. He can believe that he knows more than her.

This is never the case for a man who is a dream-come-true to be married to. He will always hear his wife out and value her opinions. He will listen to her concerns and hear her out. In fact, he’ll say he loves the way she thinks. He wants to implement her ideas.

9. ‘Don’t worry about it’

Gustavo Fring from Pexels via Canva

Women are known to work themselves thin. They’ll take on every task, believing that if they don’t get it done, it won’t get completed. When a man is a true dream to be married to, he actively works to take things off her to-do list. Suddenly, she’ll go to do something like the dishes or vacuuming, and he will tell her, ‘Don’t worry about it.’

“The uneven distribution of housework can take a toll on your relationship, but there are steps you can take to create a more equitable household. Talk about what needs to be done with your partner and devise a plan that each person feels is fair,” says Shari Stritof. “Tasks don't need to be divided perfectly down the middle, but it is important that each person feels that the tasks are shared in a way that is equitable to each person.”

10. ‘You make me a better person’

Vera Arsic from Pexels via Canva

Women work hard to do everything they can for their romantic partners. Sometimes, this effort can go unnoticed. Men can take their wives' support for granted. Meanwhile, she wishes she had gotten some feedback from him. A dream-come-true husband will always appreciate the support she gives him, and he will let her know that she makes him better.

“It’s not uncommon for a man to say that his wife is 'out of his league’. Many of us say this half-jokingly but also believe it’s partially true: that we somehow don’t measure up to being partnered with the women who love us,” writes Mike Landry. “But for some reason, they’re still there. That simple truth can often be the motivation for us to work harder, kick a bad habit ... and to take better care of ourselves.”

11. ‘Let’s grow together’

Lucrecia Laurel from corelens via Canva

Picturing your life with someone else can be scary. It’s hard to imagine living life where another person has a voice in how things go. When a man is going to be a good husband, he wants to work with his partner to build the best life they can. Whether it’s through financial or personal growth, he will want to work together with her.

Growing together is an important part of a relationship. Marriages can face rough points when one partner changes course without the support of the other. Good husbands will always be looking to grow with their wives. They will work together. He understands that marriage takes teamwork, and he wants to work with her to grow together.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.