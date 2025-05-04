Expressing your love to your significant other is one of the most important ways to deepen the connection that you have with them. Being able to express your feelings openly and sincerely means that you're not only continuing to build trust with your partner, but you're able to create a safe space where both people feel emotionally supported and appreciated. A good woman, in particular, will show her love for the person she's with through thoughtful, sincere, and even supportive words.

While actions can obviously speak volumes, and are definitely important to making sure a relationship is long-lasting and full of passion, there are certain phrases a good woman says to the person she's deeply in love with. The right words can serve as the best way to reassure and uplift the person you care about most. From simple words of affirmation of support to profound declarations of loyalty and affection, a good woman knows exactly how powerful her words can be in nurturing the bond she has with her partner.

Here are 11 phrases a good woman says to the person she's deeply in love with

1. 'There's no one else I'd rather share my life with'

When a good woman uses this phrase, she's not only telling her partner how devoted she is to them, but that she deeply cares about them. It's a deeply emotional expression of love and shows that she really values and appreciates the bond that she shares with her partner.

"Emotional intimacy is the cornerstone of a strong, lasting relationship. It fosters a deep connection that transcends physical attraction, allowing couples to navigate challenges together with empathy, trust, and mutual respect," explained psychologist Cara Gardenswartz.

She's letting her partner know that their relationship is irreplaceable and that no one else could take their place even if they tried. In her heart, she knows she's with the right person and has no problem acknowledging just how grateful she is to have them in her life.

2. 'You make me feel safe and loved'

One of the phrases a good woman says to the person she's deeply in love with is "You make me feel safe and loved," and when she says this, she's expressing her gratitude for her partner and acknowledging that the love she has for them has led to her feeling safe in their presence.

She's with someone that has provided a steady and strong foundation that's allowed her to really be herself and not hide even the rawest parts of who she is, because she knows her partner will always love her, no matter what.

As psychologist Mark Travers, PhD pointed out, "Experiencing true safety in a relationship requires a willingness to let our partners in. While a safe relationship provides the foundation for trust to grow, we must also take an active role in recognizing and accepting that safety, connection, and security can only deepen when we allow ourselves to be seen, supported, and loved."

This phrase is simply a celebration of the deep trust and intimacy that exists between a good woman and her significant other. She feels not only cared for, but seen too.

3. 'I want to grow old with you'

This is more than just a romantic wish, but also a promise of the enduring love that a woman has with her partner. No matter how challenging life can become, and the ups and downs that come with being in a relationship, by saying this phrase, she's acknowledging that she still wants to do life with her significant other and grow old with them.

Research, including a study published in Biological Psychology, has shown that as couples age, the more time they spend together and rely on each other for support, their emotions and physiology behaviors only grow stronger. The more time couples spend together, the stronger the emotional bond can become.

By telling her partner she wants to grow old with them, it means that she's expressing the belief that as more time goes on, their love will continue to evolve and grow stronger. This ends up making the journey even more meaningful.

4. 'You make me a better person'

This phrase is more than just an appreciation for the way her partner loves and supports her, it also speaks how they inspire her emotionally, intellectually, and even spiritually. She loves that her partner can challenge her to be more thoughtful, compassionate, and driven.

They provide a sense of stability for her to achieve her goals and ambitions, and this phrase is a good acknowledgement that her partner has played such a pivotal role in her personal growth.

"What makes a relationship great? While there are many factors to consider, one area deserves more attention: how much it helps you grow. A relationship that fosters self-expansion will make you want to be a better person, help you increase your knowledge, build your skills, enhance your capabilities, and broaden your perspectives," psychology professor Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. explained.

5. 'I miss you when we're not together'

"I miss you when we're not together" is one of the incredibly sweet phrases a good woman says to the person she's deeply in love with. When she uses this phrase, she's expressing more than just the physical absence of her partner, but a reflection of how much she values their presence in her life and how important they are to her daily experiences.

It carries the emotional weight of how genuine their connection is and how much she cherishes the bond with her partner. Whether it's moments of laughter or just the quiet comfort of them sitting next to her, when they're gone, she feels the gap in her life.

Even in moments that she's not around her partner, she's thinking of them. This phrase is such a beautiful way to convey how deeply she values their time together and how every moment, both big and small, feels more significant and meaningful.

Travers added that intimacy is especially important, adding, "Time is a limited resource. So, it makes sense to choose quality over quantity, especially when it comes to your intimate relationships. Whatever you do, make sure that you're making an effort to connect with your partner on a deeper level — it fosters intimacy, keeps the spark alive, and helps couples grow together."

6. 'I love the way you see the world'

A good woman saying this phrase means she's expressing profound admiration and appreciation for her partner's perspectives, values, and their general approach to life. It not only inspires her but adds a level of depth to their relationship that she's grateful for.

"Now, attraction is important. In fact, it's the most important factor when we first start seeing someone. But through time, attraction wanes, and in order to sustain the relationship, what becomes more important is the values one has and whether they are shared. As time passes, the role one takes in a relationship becomes the most important factor," explained researcher Mariana Bockarova.

Whether it's how her partner solves problems, how they treat others, or the creativity they bring to situations, she deeply values those qualities that make them who they are.

7. 'I love how you make even the tough moments easier'

This phrase is not just a recognition of how much a good woman appreciates the actions of her partner, but how their presence has managed to transform even the most difficult of moments into being more manageable.

By saying this, a good woman is speaking to the unique ability of her partner to always provide comfort, reassurance, and a sense of calm when life gets hard. They don't make bad moments harder, but provide a space where she can navigate obstacles knowing that her partner will be there to provide support.

Their approach to difficult moments isn't about ignoring problems or acting as if it doesn't exist. For them, it's about facing them head-on with grace and humility, which a good woman will always appreciate.

8. 'I love how you always know how to make me laugh'

Laughter is one of the most intimate ways that a couple can bond together. When a woman says this phrase, it's a sign that her partner not only pays attention to her moods and personality, but knows how to ease the tension and bring joy into her life by being present and playful.

In those moments, laughter ends up becoming a sort of emotional medicine that ends up strengthening the bond between them. In fact, research has long supported the benefits of laughter in relationships, with one study in the Tohoku Journal of Experimental Medicine concluding that laughter is therapeutic in times of stress.

When a good woman utters these words, she's letting her partner know that she's in a relationship that allows her to let her guard down and just feel free in their presence. It's about those shared moments, whether it's inside jokes, quick glances when something happens, or just the small, silly moments that only make sense between the two of them.

9. 'You make even the mundane feel magical'

By saying this phrase, a woman is expressing something truly special that exists between her and her partner. She enjoys those quiet moments of doing absolutely nothing and living an ordinary life with the person she loves.

No matter what they're doing — running errands, doing laundry, or just sitting in silence on the couch together — being with her partner can always create memorable moments that she'll hold on to forever.

She's acknowledging that her happiness doesn't have to rely on doing something outrageous with her partner, but that their love is rooted in things that can bring them both comfort. Just by being themselves, they can turn any moment into something extraordinary.

10. 'I smile every time I think of you'

Out of all the phrases a good woman says to the person she's deeply in love with, this one is a sweet affirmation of how much just the thought of a woman's partner can brighten her mood. She might just be thinking of a memory with them or a sweet gesture and immediately her mood is lifted by bringing a smile to her face.

This speaks to the deep and intimate emotional bond that they have together. She associates even the thought of her partner with love, safety, and positive energy. Whether she's having a busy day or even a quiet one at home, knowing that even when she's not in her partner's presence, she still carries their love and connection in her heart is a heartwarming indication of how much she values the relationship.

When a good woman says this phrase, she's expressing how much her partner has become such an important part of her life.

11. 'There's nothing I wouldn't do for you'

At its core, this phrase speaks to the amount of total devotion that a woman may feel for her partner. She's letting them know that their happiness, growth, and overall well-being is just as important as her own.

Whether it's being a shoulder to cry on during tough moments, making a sacrifice so they can accomplish a goal, or even just showing up when they need her the most, she's making it clear she'll be there, no matter what.

She's not saying this lightly, but rather, it's coming from a place of knowing her partner and what they mean to her. It's the kind of love that isn't transactional or out of obligation, but her actively making the choice to choose her partner over and over again, out of genuine respect and care.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.