In marriage, respect for your spouse shouldn't just be something that you say you have, but it should be in everything that you do. It's especially prevalent in the things that you're doing when your other half isn't around to see it. The way a man is talking about his wife when she's not in the room to listen says a lot about the kind of husband he is and how he views his wife and their union. When a man truly respects his wife, he guards her and their life together with the same kind of loyalty that he expects from her as well. He isn't out here blabbing about all of their problems, the things he doesn't like about her, or what he wishes she would do differently.

Any conflict is addressed behind closed doors between the two of them. He doesn't turn their private moments into a public spectacle where other people can just comment. A good husband would simply never take those moments where he and his wife may not be seeing eye to eye as an excuse to get a laugh or pity from his friends, family, or even his co-workers. What happens between them simply stays between them, and that kind of trust is something that helps further build their marriage. But when he has no respect for his wife, that unspoken rule goes right out of the window.

Husbands who actually respect their wives would never talk to anyone else about these 11 things

1. Their wife's insecurities

When a woman chooses to open up about the things that she's not too confident about in herself to her husband, she expects him to keep those things between the two of them. She feels safe enough with him to show the parts of herself she might keep hidden from the rest of the world. That kind of honesty means she trusts her husband wholeheartedly. The best way to erode that trust is for a husband to go outside and immediately start talking about his wife's insecurities.

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that even the simplest acts of love and affection can accumulate to make your romantic relationship a more secure place for your insecure partner. The worst thing you can do to undo all of that is to speak about their insecurities to the world.

A man who actually loves and respects his wife will never laugh with his friends about her, or bring them up during arguments to try and get a reaction. When she tells him these things about her, he'll listen and be a supportive partner. He won't store them away in his brain to use for later or bring up when they're in public.

2. Their finances

While money shouldn't be a taboo topic, there's a difference between talking about your own financial situation versus talking about private conversations that should stay between you and your wife. A respectful husband isn't going around telling people how much debt he and his wife are in, what bills they're behind on, and even that he's better at budgeting than she is.

Considering debt can be the dealbreaker for many couples, it's important to think about how you're discussing that with those outside of your marriage. As it is, people tend to have negative feelings about debt, including three in five Americans who have considered putting off marriage to avoid inheriting their partner’s debt.

Instead of complaining about her spending habits with his friends, he instead focuses on solutions rather than trying to place blame where it doesn't belong. He doesn't overshare at all. He knows that money conversations with him and his wife should be handled between them and that there shouldn't be any resentment budding between them.

3. Her emotional struggles

Every woman has a point in life where she's just going through the wringer when it comes to their emotions. Whether it's stress, anxiety over work-related issues, or just having a bad day, life can just get a bit heavy, and she might not be her usual cheery self. A husband who genuinely respects his wife will never talk about her bad days with other people or put her emotional struggles on blast.

"Being supportive doesn’t mean that you have to do anything that you feel uncomfortable with," explained licensed psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith. "The important thing is that you gently communicate your feelings, so you both know where you stand and so you can figure out how best to help one another deal with the situation."

Instead of taking it personally, he knows that she just needs some space to come back to herself. He won't just turn around and tell his friends about her private feelings or call up his mom to vent about the fact that she's struggling. Some things should remain private between a husband and wife, and one of those things is definitely her emotions.

4. Arguments happening at home

Every single couple on this planet argues. Tensions and conflicts often arise when two people share a home and a life together. How you're able to handle that conflict with your spouse really does say a lot, and a husband who doesn't want his wife to feel as if she's not respected knows what happens during those private moments of arguing isn't meant to be shared with anyone else.

"Sharing relationship problems with friends can be a double-edged sword. While it can provide emotional support and fresh perspectives, it also comes with risks of privacy breaches and biased advice," pointed out psychologist Jeffrey Bernstein.

He doesn't just run off to vent to his friends or family members after every single disagreement that they have. He knows that once other people get involved, it means people will just start picking sides, and then the argument will become more than it is. That's just how respect works. Even when things are getting tense, a good husband still protects his wife and doesn't just try to frame it all as her fault.

5. Her relationship with her parents

A husband who actually respects his wife knows that the feelings she has about her parents are hers to share, not material for gossip or to throw in there during casual conversation with friends. He doesn't just tell the people in his life about the recent visit that his wife had with her parents just because. He protects her privacy in the same way that he protects her feelings.

"The essential model for a healthy marriage without intruders is that you and your spouse are an indivisible team. This perspective must be felt authentically and come through in your communications with your spouse and any potential interlopers," insisted clinical psychologist Lynn Margolies.

He understands that despite how often he hears about how his wife feels about her parents, he'll never fully get it. He doesn't just throw that back in her face or use it to hurt her feelings in public. Being loyal in marriage means knowing exactly what should stay behind closed doors, and family matters are one of those things.

6. How she feels about people he knows

Whether she's annoyed by a habit that her husband's friend does, or she didn't agree with something that his mom recently said to her, a loving and respectful husband won't just turn around and make those feelings known to those particular people. He knows that repeating her opinions or venting about them to those same people will only end up causing unnecessary conflict within his own marriage.

Even if he doesn't agree with how she feels, he's not making that public knowledge. Instead, the two of them can have a conversation about it and come to some sort of compromise when it comes to being around those people in the future. He would simply never throw his wife under the bus or expose her to any kind of scrutiny from other people in his life.

7. The thing she's manifesting

When a woman is openly sharing the things she's hoping for in life, from the dreams she has for her career to the plans for expanding their family, those are things she's sharing in confidence with her husband. She doesn't expect him to then turn around and start talking about her sacred and very personal manifestations with the people in his life or while out and about around strangers.

Not only would that be jeopardizing the aspirations and visions she has, but it's also not anyone else's business. Unless it's coming from her own mouth, a respectful husband should not be eager to share the things that his wife is hoping for at all. It's the same way that he won't laugh at her goals or question them. He knows that the way his wife dreams is part of who she is, and being able to guard that means he's being incredibly supportive.

8. The way she handles stress

Everyone has a different way of handling stress, and the last thing a woman needs is her husband sharing the way she copes, especially when there are things she purposely hides from other people. If he values her privacy at all, he won't turn those moments of her relaxing and doing things that help lower her stress levels with the world.

He won't try to expose her. Instead, he'll notice when she gets in these moods and become a listening ear or just a space for her to work through her thoughts. As much as he loves her, he also wants to do his best to protect her peace and make sure that she's not getting even more overwhelmed by outside forces having opinions on her life.

9. Her past mistakes

We're all human, and while we may do things we regret, the worst thing is being constantly reminded of those mistakes. A woman's past is something deeply personal to her, and the last thing she needs is to know her husband is going outside and telling people about the things she's done wrong in life for the fun of it. Instead, a husband should be able to know and understand that his wife's past does not define who she might be now.

He also doesn't dwell on those moments or even try to use them against her just to make her feel small and incapable. In fact, if anyone even dares to mention a misstep that his wife made to humiliate her, he'll immediately stick up for her, no questions asked. He's not using her past mistakes as a conversation starter or reason to gossip.

10. Things she's said in vulnerable moments

Considering she should be able to trust her husband, a woman will openly talk about things and peel back her layers to be more vulnerable. What she's not expecting is for her husband to then turn around and use those vulnerable moments that she's opening up against her. He should know that it takes a lot of courage to let down your walls and allow people in.

"A loving partner, in contrast, wouldn’t treat vulnerability as anything other than sacred. They listen without judgment and respond only with the utmost reassurance to prove that your openness is always safe with them," says psychologist Mark Travers.

When she's sitting there opening up about her fears and things she regrets, or even the things she wants to accomplish in life, that's not a signal for him to violate her trust in that moment. Instead, he should be giving her the space to be vulnerable and express herself fully. Sometimes these vulnerable moments are not meant to be dissected by other people. It should be something that remains private between a husband and wife.

11. Her favorite memories with him

Sometimes, the best memories that a wife has with her husband involve vulnerability. The same way that he shouldn't be sharing things she's saying during those honest moments between them means he also should be keeping those memories between the two of them. A respectful husband, above all else, knows that these times are meant to be cherished privately rather than retold to friends or family for entertainment, or worse, some kind of validation.

Also, not every memory is worth sharing. Sometimes it should just exist between the two of you, whether it's something simple like her talking about the time you brought breakfast in bed, or even how you'll go on long walks in the park when it gets warm outside. They shouldn't be treated as some kind of casual anecdote for others.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.