We often think the secret to intimacy is better communication, more romance, or learning the right relationship skills.

But beneath all of that, there’s something far simpler, and far more profound. True intimacy isn’t about adding more. It’s about letting go.

When we drop our expectations, attachments, and the masks we wear for each other, we discover something breathtaking: a shared resonance. A space where nothing is missing and nothing more required.

Advertisement

That’s when relationship coherence begins. Not because we’re trying to hold it together, but because presence itself holds us.

Here are five powerful practices you and your partner can explore together. Each one is simple, but don’t let that fool you. The impact can shift everything.

The art of being happy together: 5 simple practices of deeply in-love couples:

1. The eye softener

Sit facing each other. Gaze gently into one another’s eyes.

Repeat silently or aloud: “Let me see without naming.”

No stories. No roles. No “getting it right.”

Just two people meeting without masks.

You’ll feel something shift.

The air between you thickens.

Your breath slows.

And you remember: connection doesn’t require effort. Only arrival.

Advertisement

2. The 'No-one-to-be' Minute

Set a timer for one minute.

Drop every role: caregiver, achiever, wise one, funny one.

Just be two open beings. Breathing. Witnessing.

At the end, simply say: “Thank you for being.”

It’s not about what you say.

It’s about what disappears when you say nothing.

3. The surrendered story

One partner tells a story about their day for one minute. The other listens silently, without nodding, commenting, or reacting. Then switch.

When both are finished, take a deep breath together and whisper: “Nothing more is needed.”

This practice reveals how often we listen to respond instead of simply witnessing. By dropping the need to affirm or fix, you allow the story to dissolve into presence.

Advertisement

4. The breath merge

Sit close enough that your knees or hands touch.

Begin noticing your own breath. Then, without forcing, allow your breathing to gradually synchronize with your partner’s.

Don’t “make” it happen. Just soften, relax, and let your body naturally attune.

After a few minutes, you’ll feel it: two rhythms merging into one.

That shared breath isn’t just air. It’s resonance. It’s the reminder that you’re already connected without effort, without words.

5. Back-to-back, heart-to-heart

Sit back-to-back and allow your spines and hearts to rest into each other.

Advertisement

Let your hands fall to your sides, or if it feels right, reach back and gently hold your partner’s hands.

Together, inhale, pause, exhale, pause. Let your breathing find a rhythm that belongs to both of you.

If it feels natural, allow your head to rest back against your partner’s shoulder.

After a few minutes, whisper softly: “I got you.”

In that moment, you’ll feel the grounding truth of partnership and the sense you can lean into one another without expectation or performance.

What these practices reveal: Each of these simple practices removes something. The story, the role, the impulse to perform until only presence remains.

Advertisement

And in that presence, you’ll notice:

Your bodies and breaths falling into harmony

The quiet frequency of connection without words

The freedom of no longer needing to “do” intimacy, because intimacy is what’s left when nothing is added

The real secret

You don’t need to try harder to be connected or worthy of connection.

You don’t need to perfect your communication or constantly strive for alignment.

What your relationship is truly asking for is the courage to let go.

Because in that letting go, you find each other.

Larry Michel is a relationship coach & founder of the Institute of Genetic Energetics and author of LASTING: 11 Illuminations & Essential Questions for a Co-Creative Evolutionary Partnership. Larry’s science uncovers how people's unique genetic coding drives every relationship decision, including who they're drawn to as partners.