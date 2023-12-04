You're yawning. You stumble to the mirror and examine your face, your eyes puffy with sleep. You're throwing out yesterday's grounds and setting up the coffeemaker when something dings.

It's a text message. And you smile because you know who it is. Because he does it every morning.

You read it: "Hey babe, how'd you sleep?"

You pour water into the coffee machine and hold your smile as you hit the buttons and send it dripping into sweet, sweet nectar. You type back: "Good and you?" No sooner has he read it than he responds, "Good. I miss your face."

You're still smiling, because it's 6 a.m. and he's already making you feel loved. "Miss you too," you write back. And he goes on, tells you he loves you, that he'll see you later in the day, now go get yourself dressed.

This is the man you marry. The man who sends you good morning texts.

Photo: Monstera Production / Pexels

First thing in the morning, he thought of you. You're clearly a top priority in his life. Mornings are a busy, blurry time. You're not fully awake yet; you're struggling to mainline some caffeine so you can start actually thinking.

At the same time, you have 10,000 things to do — starting with the coffeemaker, but including basic cleaning, clothing, and feeding yourself. Then there's the mental prep: what time you have to leave the house, how long it will take to commute, what your workday is going to look like, and oh no, you have to pack a lunch.

But your guy isn't thinking of all this. Instead, his first thought was you. How were you, did you sleep okay, were you happy? You're his number one priority — the main thing you want in a marriage.

He also texts every single morning. He's reliable. You can trust that every morning, your phone will ding with a text from him. In fact, if he didn't text you, you'd wonder if he was okay.

It's hard to find a reliable guy. Not a predictable guy who says the same thing every day, but a reliable one, one who follows through on his word. You deserve a reliable guy.

And he's reliable in something important: making you feel loved.

For a marriage to work, you need to feel loved. You deserve to feel loved. You deserve to feel loved every single day, every single morning. This is what he does when he texts and asks how you are.

First thing in the morning, you know he's thinking of you. He makes you smile, makes you laugh, and he's always there for you. All qualities you want in the man that you marry.

Moreover, he doesn't even need to say "I love you" (but he always says it); his actions show you that he loves you. This is the guy you deserve — not one who says "I love you," but one who shows it.

You need a man whose love rests on actions, not words. Anyone can say "I love you." It takes a special guy to reach for his phone at 6 a.m., every single morning, to show he cares.

Photo: Eren Li / Pexels

He wants to know how you are. But he also wants you to know he wants to know how you are.

You want a guy whose actions speak louder than words, and the act of texting at 6 a.m. is more important than anything he has to say.

The morning texter has all the qualities you want in a married man. He's about actions, not words (though the words are there; he's not the silent type).

He makes you feel loved. He's reliable. And, most importantly, you're a top priority in his life. He cares enough about you to text you at 6 a.m.

He loves you. Marry the man.

Alissa Scully is a freelance writer and stay-at-home mom who specializes in love and relationship topics. She received her degree in English and spends much of her time in political activism and media work.