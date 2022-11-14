8 Times The Kardashians Were Exposed For Lying About Plastic Surgery

Throughout their many years of reality TV domination, the Kardashians have sported a lot of different looks.

Since the dawn of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the sister have faced many plastic surgery allegations — most of which they have denied.

Some call it aging, while others credit intense workout routines. Kim even suggests that she’s just a natural “shapeshifter” — how could you possibly deny that?

But, from time to time, the sisters have been caught in a lie.

Here are 8 times the Kardashians were caught lying about their plastic surgeries.

1. Kylie admitted to getting lip fillers after years of denying it.

Back in 2014, 17-year-old Kylie Jenner courted controversy when she appeared in public sporting much more plump lips than fans were used to.

Jenner’s lips became a hot debate on social media all while the star continued to deny getting enhancements.

how long are we gonna talk about this lip thing lmao — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 28, 2014

Seemingly annoyed at being the talking point of the Internet, Jenner tweeted “how long are we gonna talk about this lip thing lmao”.

In a 2015 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Jenner eventually admitted to getting the cosmetic procedure, “it’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do.”

2. Khloe Kardashian admitted to getting a nose job after denying surgery.

In recent years, this Kardashian has been praised for her openness about body image and weight loss but she has also been criticized for not always being transparent about the changes to her look.

Khloe once denied getting any plastic surgery but ended up going under the knife just a couple of months later in 2018.

In a 2019 interview with Andy Cohen, she revealed that she had finally gotten a nose job — something that she’s “wanted to do for her whole life.”

However, it is suspected that this isn't the only work she has had done.

Dr. Anthony Youn, a board-certified plastic surgeon, made a video on TikTok in response to Khloe’s admittance, claiming that she may have had much more than just her one nose job.

In the video, Dr. Youn shows pictures of Kardashian throughout the years, sharing he believes she’s had enhancements like forehead and jawline Botox, lip filler, and buccal fat removal in her cheeks.

While she hasn’t addressed any of these accusations, fans continue to speculate if makeup and a healthy lifestyle can change so much.

3. Kim Kardashian fans think they found proof of her boob job.

Early this year, this Kardashian sister posted her experience getting DEXA scans in multiple Instagram stories.

DEXA scans, images taken to survey bone health and body composition (muscle mass, fat content, etc), usually picture muscle in a light red color, fat in orange, and bone in white.

However, fans were quick to point out that the DEXA scan she posted on her Instagram stories had two white spots over her chest – an area that would usually be a light orange color, indicating breast tissue.

Dr. Kais Rona, a certified weight loss surgeon, posted on TikTok to analyze her DEXA scan.

Dr. Rona pointed out that it was unusual for the chest areas to be white instead of orange, but viewers could “make their own conclusions”.

In regards to the body fat percentage shown with the scan, Dr. Rona also shares that she’s at “the level of a top college athlete or an Olympian.”

While acknowledging a certainty that the Kardashians eat healthily and work out, he goes on to say that these are also people who have “every resource imaginable.”

It’s a blessed day for fans of anthropometrics. Kim Kardashian posted the results from her DEXA scan pic.twitter.com/chS2kuOBEi — Mary (@MaryJackalope) August 6, 2022

“Medications you never knew existed, procedures, lasers, top doctors – you name it she’s got it,” Dr. Rona continues.

4. Kim Kardashian allegedly showed her facelift scars.

In a 2022 Allure interview, Kim claimed, “I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips”.

Social media users responded to this interview angrily, accusing her of promoting unhealthy beauty ideals and covering up the work she’s allegedly done.

However, Kim may have been caught in a lie according to speculation that emerged after she shared a promotional video for her SKKN by Kim skincare line.

Fans suspect that a scar on Kim's jawline is a sign of a facelift that she appears to be lying about.

5. Kim Kardashian allegedly has her own 'go-to cosmetic injector.'

In addition to her alleged facelift, this sister has also been accused of lying about getting fillers.

Jessica DeFino, beauty editor and former assistant for the Kardashian sisters’ apps shared her outrage over the star's Allure article and the false narrative of natural beauty it conveyed.

"Remembering that time I was on a press trip with an Allure editor and Kim's go-to cosmetic injector," DeFino shared in a tweet following the article’s release.

"The injector told us everything she's done to Kim's face, off the record. Obviously, I understand the site can't publish that, but it shouldn't publish f—ing lies either."

6. Kim and Khloe were accused of getting (and removing) butt implants.

The Kardashians have constantly been accused of having butt implants or some kind of enhancements to their behinds — even causing Kim to once get an X-ray to prove her haters wrong.

However, Khloe and Kim's denial of butt implants have been somewhat debunked by the recent, rapid changes to their bodies.

If fans needed proof that the sisters ever had implants, they can look no further than their new slim physiques that some believe are a result of implant removals.

And just like that… the BBL was gone pic.twitter.com/2tnk2RgMF0 — samantha bush (@takeyourzoloft) June 16, 2022

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango. They cover topics ranging from pop culture analysis to human interest stories. They are currently based in East Lansing, MI. Catch up with them on their Instagram or TikTok.