Kylie Jenner's Post-Baby Body Seen In Unedited Video After Facing Photoshop Accusations

Kylie Jenner may have stayed out of the spotlight for most of her postpartum journey, but she is using her family's Hulu show to let fans in on her tumultuous experience after giving birth.

Like many high-profile moms, Jenner has been scrutinized and judged after welcoming her second baby with Travis Scott in February.

This unrelenting criticism, accusations of photoshop, and Jenner's apparent reluctance to be photographed after giving birth expose the pressures new mothers face post-partum.

Kylie Jenner showed her post-baby body in an unedited clip of 'The Kardashians.'

Jenner's recent appearance in the latest episode of the Hulu show, which documented the sisters' preparations for May 2022's Met Gala, offered a rare glimpse into her journey to embracing her post-pregnancy body.

Jenner was seen trying on a gown designed by her friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away months before the event.

"This year, I am very stress-free. I don't care what people think, this dress is much more than just a dress to me," she told cameras "It's such a special night honoring my friend and his work, and that's why I'm here."

Her relaxed approach varied greatly from the Jenner we've seen in the past — a 25-year-old often accused of being image obsessed.

Jenner was previously accused of faking her post-baby 'bounce back.'

In April 2022, Jenner appeared on the red carpet at her family's Hulu premiere but was notably absent from any videos of the night and didn't feature in any photos taken by photographers who weren't on the family's payroll.

Instead, Jenner was accused of having her own separate photographer in order to have control over what images of her were published.

Fans of Jenner have repeatedly shared their criticisms online. On Reddit, a fan slammed the makeup mogul for creating a damaging beauty standard for new moms.

"This 'bounce back' bullsh-t is so terrible for postpartum mothers. It’s so much pressure and it sucks," they wrote.

"It took me a year to 'snap back' and, even then, I’ve had two children. My body won’t be the same and it’s taken me a long time to be okay with that.”

While it's fair to say that Jenner was contributing to the pressure placed on women — the lengths she has gone to perfectly curate her own image also speaks to the pressures Jenner has fallen victim to.

Jenner has admitted to struggling with her mental health after giving birth.

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Jenner reveals the intense struggles she’s had with “baby blues” after having her son, saying she “cried all day, nonstop, for the first three weeks."

“I just want to say to my post-partum moms that post-partum has not been easy. It’s very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter,” Jenner shared in an Instagram post a month after giving birth.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually… it’s just crazy.”

Whether her photos were controlled, edited, or photoshopped – it’s clear that there’s a stigma for post-partum women to achieve their pre-baby bodies almost immediately. This pressure, regardless of celebrity status, can trigger feelings of anxiety and depression.

Jenner’s vulnerability about these feelings on The Kardashians is one step closer to addressing the media pressure many post-pregnancy women face to lose weight.

“I just need to keep reminding myself,” Jenner shares, that “I made a whole human.”

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango. They cover topics ranging from pop culture analysis to human interest stories. They are currently based in East Lansing, MI. Catch up with them on their Instagram or TikTok.