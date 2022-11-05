6 Times Kylie Jenner’s Employees Revealed The Awful Working Conditions At Kylie Cosmetics

At just 18, Kylie Jenner first launched her company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Since its conception in 2015, the brand, which started as Kylie Lip Kits before being transformed into a full-fledged makeup conglomerate, has transformed Jenner into a worldwide phenomenon.

During an August 2022 interview with E! News, Jenner said that launching a brand with her own products had been a no-brainer decision.

"I think it was the core of my obsession with makeup," Jenner said. "That's what made me love makeup so much, the self-expression behind it and the creativity."

Since the company's launch, Jenner has expanded it and brought on many people to work for her, but what is it like working for the mogul?

Here are 6 of the worst conditions Kylie Cosmetics staff had to deal with:

1. Staff were banned from looking at Kylie Jenner.

A former employee who worked for Kylie Cosmetics revealed that staff members weren't allowed to look at the reality star.

Martha Molasco worked at the factory from 2015 to 2017 after being hired by a temp agency and said there were strict rules for the employees when Jenner was there.

"Supervisors would say, 'Don't talk to them, don't even look at them,'" Molasco said.

“It was messed up. We were doing her product and we couldn’t talk to her," she added. "We couldn’t see her. If we’re doing her product and all the work is on us, she should be aware of it.”

2. They are expected to test out the makeup products.

While Kylie Cosmetics products aren't tested on animals, Jenner tends to use her employees to test out different shades when she needs to promote the product on social media.

In the past, Jenner has admitted to using her housekeeper's arm as a canvas to show off lip products on her Snapchat, according to PEOPLE.

It's safe to assume employees might sometimes be tapped to try out the product before shipping it off to consumers.

3. Employees have to work long hours.

Jenner expects a lot from her employees, including dedication to working long hours to get the products ready to ship.

According to HuffPost, former employees who worked at the California makeup factory, Spatz Laboratories, where Jenner manufactures her goods, revealed some of the conditions they were forced to work in.

Former staff members complained of having to work "early morning shifts" and "long hours."

Others compared the environment to working in "sweatshop conditions."

4. Employees were expected to be fast on the production line.

Another former employee, Irene Lopez, detailed her experience working for Kylie Cosmetics.

Lopez claimed that she was expected to produce makeup items after only being trained for "five minutes" and was "verbally threatened" if she asked questions to her supervisors.

"The supervisors I had there had been very degrading towards everybody," she explained.

"Everything had to be perfectly made and if it wasn’t they would throw it away in your face like it was trash. If you didn’t go fast enough, you were going to get fired."

5. Employees were instructed to remain quiet while making Jenner's products.

Lopez also revealed an important rule she was meant to follow while working.

"We had to be quiet and continue working," she said.

"They would come around and just watch us on the machines or filling up the makeup tubes. They wouldn’t talk to us, they never talked to me, they would talk to the leads and just walk around and look at everything."

6. Jenner would often make trips to the factory.

Lopez also revealed that the Jenner would frequently make trips to the factory to check on their progress.

The former employee said that when Jenner would come to the factory, she didn't talk to any of the employees, and only watched as they made the products.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.