9 Strict Rules Kylie Jenner Makes Her Nannies Follow

Being a mother to two children while having a full-fledged career isn't easy, just ask Kylie Jenner.

Jenner shares her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and a 7-month-old son with Travis Scott and has tried to raise them as well as she can.

However, being the owner and founder of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, and starring in the reality show, “The Kardashians” may take up a lot of Jenner’s time.

As a result, Jenner sought the help of nannies so she can maintain a good career while giving her children a good upbringing.

Here are 9 rules Kylie Jenner’s nannies follow:

1. There is a strict vetting process.

The makeup mogul didn’t have plans of hiring a nanny when Stormi was born back in 2018, however, soon she realized how hard it would be to do it on her own.

She decided to go the extra mile and hired four nannies for her children who have to go through a strict hiring process.

“They’ve all been thoroughly vetted, and she keeps them on rotation,” a source told Life&Style magazine. “As a first-time mom, there are a lot of things she’s unsure about. She wants to make sure Stormi has the best care possible.”

2. Nannies must update Kylie throughout the day.

Jenner is often busy every day at work, but she doesn’t want to let that come in between being a mom, so she asks her nannies to keep her updated about her kids throughout the day.

In a YouTube video documenting a day in Jenner’s life, she can be seen getting photos and videos from her nannies of Stormi with her cousins.

Jenner is also seen talking to Stormi via video before getting to one of her meetings for the day.

3. No passing germs to the kids.

When Stormi was a newborn, Jenner and Scott made sure to take extra precautions in keeping their baby safe.

All of their staff. including the nannies. had to keep themselves healthy when they were near Stormi.

"Kylie got boxes of medical masks for people to wear around Stormi because she doesn’t want her exposed to any germs, she’s still so brand new,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time.

In fact, anyone who visited the couple and Stormi was also asked to take extra measures.

The source added, “Kylie makes all the guests wear them."

4. Multiple nannies are assigned to each child.

Just as Jenner hired four nannies for Stormi when she was born, she did the same for her son.

When the 7-month-old baby was born, Jenner went all out and hired eight nannies for him.

Similar to Stormi’s nannies, her son's nannies are also strictly vetted, according to Mirror.

By having multiple nannies assigned to each child, Jenner can rest assured that her children are well taken care of.

5. Nannies must be willing to travel.

Jenner and Scott are regularly jetsetting around the world for work, tours and vacations and Jenner reportedly prefers her nannies to come with them to take care of their children.

According to DailyMail, back in 2018, when Jenner and Scott went on their first family vacation to Turks and Caicos, Stormi’s nanny had to tag along to take care of her.

6. Nannies must follow Kylie and Travis’ ‘self-discipline’ rules.

Scott said, “We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, ‘Okay, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?’ And it’s so cool [to hear her say], ‘I’m going to sleep ya’ll!'”

As the couple believes in a more relaxed parenting style, they expect their nanny to follow the same rule when it came to their children.

7. Nannies must keep secrets.

As both Jenner and Scott are such high-profile celebrities, they feel it’s necessary to keep certain things a secret.

Their kids are no exception to this rule as the nannies also have to keep certain things confidential.

While the couple has stated their 7-month-old son's name to be Wolf, his real name has yet to be revealed to the public.

Additionally, his face is a mystery to the public.

However, this rule may seem to apply to all of the Kardashian family members as they are known to have strict NDAs.

8. They have to be on call 24/7.

All of the Kardashian/Jenner moms have this rule for their nannies and it seems Kylie has also implemented this with hers.

According to Radar, whether it’s day or night, the nannies need to be available for the children.

9. The nannies aren’t allowed to be on their phones.

Kylie wants her nannies to solely focus on her children while they are working and doesn't want them to be distracted.

Kim Kardashian also makes her nannies follow this rule and is quite strict if they break it.

She told The Sun, “No nanny is allowed a mobile phone when they’re working - it's a fireable offense to be caught with one.”

