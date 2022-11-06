8 Strict Rules The Kardashian Boyfriends Are Asked To Follow

Being a Kardashian isn’t easy and dating one is even harder.

Members of the family have a lot on their plates as they maneuver around their various business pursuits, TV shows, public appearances, and even social media management.

In order to really fit in with their family, there are a lot of conditions and expectations that you’ll have to meet in order to get along — especially if you’re dating one of them.

Here are 8 rules the Kardashian boyfriends have to follow.

1. You have to be able to keep a secret.

The Kardashian family, even with all of their time in the spotlight, likely has a plethora of skeletons in their closets.

Similar to the way that all of the people they employ are required to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), so are their boyfriends.

A source close to the family told The Sun in 2018 that Kris Jenner, the family’s “momager,” requires that boyfriends sign a contract.

“It’s essentially a non-disclosure agreement, usually around 100 pages long,” they said. “It also ties up copyright of any pics or videos taken during the relationship. Basically, they can’t sell stories on the relationship or speak badly about them in public.”

If he decides to break the contract, he’ll feel the wrath of their team of lawyers.

2. Expect to be posted on social media.

Not all of the Kardashian-Jenner women are super public about their relationships, but as of late, most of them have been.

Kim Kardashian posted about her ex-boyfriend and SNL alum, Pete Davidson, quite frequently.

Before that, she often posted photos of her and her ex-husband, Kanye West, with their children.

Kourtney Kardashian seemingly can’t stop posting about Blink-182 drummer and husband, Travis Barker, and even Kylie Jenner has been sharing some cute moments she’s had with Houston rapper, Travis Scott.

Even Kris takes part and posts about her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

If he’s a private person, he probably wouldn’t be dating a Kardashian in the first place.

3. Be a good father.

This should probably go without saying, but if he’s dating into the Kardashian-Jenner family, he can expect to find kids in his future.

With that, comes the responsibility of being a good father.

Despite everything that West has done to cause trouble for the Kardashian family and Kim specifically, she tries her best to keep an amicable co-parenting relationship with the father of her four children.

Their children’s relationships with their parents are important, and if their man plans on staying, they better be ready for the long haul.

4. Make your own money.

Not only are the Kardashians and Jenners uber-famous, but they’re also super rich.

Kim is currently a billionaire and the other sisters are well on their way in her footsteps.

Outside of that, the other sisters also have their own businesses and money-making ventures, and jobs that allow the empire to rest on a mound of gold.

As one of the Kardashian-Jenner boyfriends, he will be expected to do the same thing.

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, is one of the highest-paid basketball players in the NBA.

Kim was married to a former-billionaire and dated a famously successful comedian.

Kylie’s boyfriend is a successful rapper — you get the picture.

The Kardashian’s boyfriends likely won’t get by on being a school teacher.

5. You have to have a keen fashion sense.

The Kardashians and Jenners are all fashionable — Kendall is even a literal fashion model.

Balenciaga, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, and every other high-fashion brand that I can’t name off the top of my head because I can’t afford them.

Not only are they well-recognized and well-connected in the fashion world, but they’re also stylish on their own.

If he’s going to date into the family, then he needs to have an eye for fashion as well.

6. Don’t bring in bad press.

The amount of damage control Kris has to do is highly underestimated, underreported, and likely very over the top.

It’s not because their family is particularly doing anything bad — although sometimes they are — but because social media, tabloids, and anyone else who cares are constantly looking to rip into them and criticize their entire existence.

They don’t need someone else to come into their lives and draw that attention to them.

Someone who’s unproblematic is exactly what they need, they have enough problems as it is.

7. Understand that she’s more famous than you.

Unless he’s Kanye West, he needs to understand that the Kardashian-Jenner he’s currently dating is more famous and maybe even more successful than he is or will ever be.

The business and socialite empire they’ve built truly is nothing to laugh at, so unless he’s someone like Drake or Brad Pitt, he’s got a lot of social climbing to do before he can reach their level.

With fame and fortune comes all of the obligations.

8. Be okay with spending little time with them.

The Kardashians have very, very busy lives and schedules.

One day, Kim will be in Paris for fashion week, the next she’ll be in New York to visit friends, and after that, she’ll go back home to California to pack for a trip to another country.

Not all Kardashian-Jenner women have enough time to spend a lot of quality time with their boyfriends.

In fact, a source told PEOPLE that part of the reason Kim and Davidson broke up was because of how busy they were.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," they said. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

If you’re going to date someone in the Kardashian family, just make sure you can keep up so you don’t get left behind.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing Quadball. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.