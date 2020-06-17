The Real Reason Why Kylie Jenner Removed Her Lip Fillers

What's the deal?

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner breaking this internet.

Kylie Jenner’s lips launched a movement when she first revealed a fuller pout in 2014, eventually revealing in a 2016 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she had lip fillers put in. She eventually made a full brand out of the look with her Kylie Jenner lip kits and cosmetic line.

But in July 2018, Jenner posted a photo on Instagram with noticeably smaller lips, prompting one fan to comment about how she looked “like the old Kylie,” to which Jenner herself replied, “I got rid of all my filler.”



Photo: Instagram

Say what!?

For those who don’t remember what Kylie Jenner’s lips look like without lip fillers, let me be the one to remind you.

Once she finally admitted to getting lip fillers in the first place, Jenner was open about the insecurities that caused her to change her look in the first place. She even joked about her daughter Stormi’s lips in a YouTube Q&A with her former best friend Jordyn Woods, complimenting her daughter’s “perfect” pout. “She didn't get those from me," Jenner added.

So, after all of that, why did Jenner remove her lip fillers?

“Becoming a mom has changed Kylie in so many ways, and one of the biggest changes has been her own self-confidence,” a source said, claiming Stormi altered Jenners perception of herself.

The source also noted that Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott has played a role in the way she feels about herself. “He tells her all the time that she was beautiful before she ever got her lips done,” said the insider. “He encourages her to be more natural all the time, and that’s done a world of good for her.”

While Jenner’s lips are definitely less full than they were at the peak of her injections, it’s worth noting that, despite her claim that she had all the lip filler removed, they’re still bigger than they were in their totally natural state. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Breslow, that may not exactly be the case.

"From her photos I think Kylie Jenner had them reduced not removed," the surgeon (who hasn’t treated Jenner himself) said. He also gave his reasoning behind why Jenner reduced her lip fillers, claiming, “I think she may have been a bit overfilled and wanted them reduced.”

Whether it’s a self-confidence thing or simply an “I’ve gone too far” thing, I’m happy she’s happy. She’s spent pretty much her entire life in the spotlight, and it can’t be easy having your insecurities splashed across TV screens and magazine pages day after day.

There’s no denying that the Kardashian-Jenners play a huge role in setting beauty in fashion trends, so it’ll be interesting to see how Jenner’s decision to go with a smaller pout will affect women in the long run. While Dr. Breslow said he doesn’t “think it will affect the popularity of the procedure,” as a longtime member in good standing of the small lip club, I’d be lying if I said I’m not secretly hoping small lips are finally getting their chance to shine.