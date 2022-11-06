7 Times The Kardashian & Jenner Sisters Feuded With Each Other On Camera

Over the years, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have depicted their strong family bond to viewers of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” on E! and “The Kardashians” on Hulu.

The shows have broadcasted the sisters spending time together on family trips, supporting each other through breakups, and tackling parenthood alongside each other.

It goes without saying that these sisters are a close-knit group and have nothing but love for one another, but, but that doesn’t mean the occasional disagreement arises between them.

From petty comments about outfits to explosive slap fights, here are seven moments the Kardashian and Jenner sisters feuded with each other.

1. Kendall says Kylie 'ruined her night' over an outfit.

While vacationing in their Palm Springs home, Kendall Jenner and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, butted heads over outfit choices for their night out.

The feud started when Kendall found herself without proper attire for a night out.

She explains that when the group usually went to Palm Springs, they stay at the house and normally do not go out.

Due to this, Kendall claims she “didn’t even think to bring something to go out in.”

However, on one particular night, the sisters and some friends decided to have a fun night out.

Not having any clothing options to wear, Kendall’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, came to the rescue and offered her one of her outfits.

The only problem was that Kylie decided she wanted the same outfit and snatched it before Kendall had the chance to put it on.

Forced to choose a different outfit and frustrated, Kendall, complains of everyone in the family “bowing down to Kylie” and “letting her wear whatever she wants.”

The sisters bicker over the situation before Kylie says, “you’re not gonna ruin my f–king night out,” to which Kendall responds, “you ruined my f–king night.”

2. Kim and Kourtney clash over running a business.

Nothing quite causes family tensions like the stress of upcoming holiday plans.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney proved this to be true after irrupting over a Christmas card photoshoot arrangement.

With differing schedules, it was challenging for the sisters to set a time for the photoshoot.

However, Kim, who is organizing the shoot, blames her sister Kourtney for being “difficult” about making herself available.

Kourtney frets about none of the other family members being ready on time for the photos since she has to leave the shoot by four in the afternoon.

She urges Kim to rearrange her schedule by moving her meetings around so that they can set a different time for the shoot.

Kim gets defensive at the suggestion and snaps at Kourtney, saying that “no one wants her” in the photo shoot and to “get the f–k out.”

Kim is backed by their mother, Kris Jenner, who says that Kourtney is “being annoying.”

Kim argues that she should not be the one that has to change her schedule since she is in charge of a business, while Kourtney is not.

“Maybe if you had a f–-king business that you were passionate about, then you would know what it takes to run a f–-king business, but you don’t!” Kim fires back at her sister.

Kourtney decides that she’s had enough and gets up to leave, but not before Kim throws in another shady remark, claiming that it doesn’t matter if Kourtney is in the shoot or not because she is the “least exciting to look at.”

3. Khloé calls out Kourtney for her bad attitude.

While getting together to discuss plans for Kim’s upcoming baby shower and Christmas card photo shoot, Khloé Kardashian and Kim both notice Kourtney's unpleasant attitude.

While Kim asks her sisters for assistance with the baby shower and shoot, Khloé graciously offers to help her in any way she can while Kourtney stares down at her phone before looking up briefly to criticize Khloé’s choice of black furniture covers.

Khloé makes a passive-aggressive comment to Kourtney, thanking her for coming over and “being so lovely” before telling her the next time she enters her home she’ll make sure to make a critical comment about her furniture.

When Kourtney claims that Khloé already makes snarky comments about her home, Khloé asks her sister why she has such a bitter attitude and why she is “so b--chy.”

Kourtney responds that she was just “born a b--ch.”

Khloé, who was pregnant with her daughter, True, at the time claims that if she wasn’t pregnant she would’ve “drowned her [Kourtney] in the f–king pool” over her attitude.

4. Kim claims that she “shows up” when she is needed, unlike Kendall and Kourtney.

While discussing an upcoming fashion show in Paris where not all of the sisters can accompany their mother, Kim mentions the importance of showing up for family, claiming that even if she “was on her deathbed,” she would still show up.

She adds that their mother is “used to” her and her sister Khloé dropping everything to be there for her while her other sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, fall short in that area.

She argues that it is because Kendall suffers from anxiety and Kourtney “doesn’t care about stuff” enough to make an appearance.

Both Kendall and Kourtney fire back at Kim, with Kendall claiming that she has been sick and experiencing panic attacks, yet still “works her a– off.”

Kourtney argues that Kim holds a “false narrative” in her head that Kourtney doesn’t work hard and doesn’t care about her family.

“I don’t want to hear this narrative anymore about this work ethic and she’s [Kim] the only one with a work ethic, and she’s doing this, this, and this as if she’s better because she works more,” Kourtney says in the talking head interview.

“It’s such bulls–t. We all don’t have to do things the same way.”

Tensions escalate, and Kourtney and Kim eventually get physical with each other.

5. Kendall and Kylie clash over sharing outfits.

In yet another argument surrounding outfits, Kendall and Kylie clash over borrowing each other’s outfits.

While preparing to go to dinner, Kendall borrows one of Kylie’s favorite dresses to Kylie’s dismay.

When she asks her sister to change her dress, Kendall argues that she is unable to sit properly in any other dresses and that she needs to wear Kylie’s since they won’t have time to go back to Kendall’s house where she can pick out a new dress.

Kylie insists that someone can stop by Kendall’s and drop off another dress before the dinner.

The two bicker before Kendall calls Kylie “the biggest f–king b—tch” she’s ever met, to which Kylie responds, “touche!"

6. Khloé calls out Kourtney for her constant complaining.

While Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott are together for lunch, an argument erupts between Khloé and Kourtney after Khloé criticizes Kourtney’s constant complaining.

After Khloé praises Scott’s positive attitude about fatherhood, Kourtney steps in and claims that Khloé is the opposite and complains a lot.

When Khloé asks what exactly it is she complains about, Kourtney responds with “everything.”

Khloé explains that she was in fact frustrated recently over a miscommunication between her and her staff regarding her daughter, True, boarding a plane with her luggage, however, she says she was not complaining.

She then claims that Kourtney’s words are hypocritical since she complains about everything.

She adds that she had a right to be frustrated over the miscommunication since it involved her daughter.

“If you get lied to about the f–king weather you throw a f–king fit,” Khloe points out to Kourtney.

“God forbid it was about your child.”

Khloé says that she did not deserve her sister’s petty remarks considering the help she offers her with her children.

“You think I’m critical, look in the f–king mirror,” she snaps at Kourtney before storming away from lunch.

7. Kim slaps Khloé with a handbag.

In one of the most iconic moments of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim slams Khloé with her own handbag after overhearing Khloé and Kourtney gossiping about her to their brother, Rob Kardashian.

After a dispute at a car dealership where Kim allegedly allowed a salesman to raise his voice at Kourtney and Khloé without stepping in, Kourtney and Khloé head over for dinner at Rob’s apartment and to fill him in on the situation.

Kim decides to make amends with her sisters and goes to Rob’s apartment where they are.

However, before she even makes it inside she hears Kourtney and Khloé complaining about her.

Khloé calls Kim a “weak duck” while she and Kourtney are “strong queens” and that “they don’t deal with the f–king princess.”

Kim knocks on the front door, but before anyone has a chance to answer, she let herself in and begins hitting Khloé with her handbag while telling her, “don’t be f–king rude!”

Kim claims that Khloé “slammed” the door in her face when she tried to walk in, which “infuriated” her, on top of her sisters gossiping about her.

While Rob attempts to diffuse the tension, Khloé and Kourtney holler at Kim to leave while she locks herself in a bedroom.

These Kardashian and Jenner feuds depict that even the closest siblings clash over silly things from time to time.

However, there is no denying that they all put their differences aside and lift each other up when they most need it, as sisters often do.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.