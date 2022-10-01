Khloe Kardashian Reveals What Kris Jenner Said About Her At Age 9 That Made Her Want A Nose Job

In a resurfaced interview, Khloe Kardashian revealed that her mother, Kris Jenner, encouraged her to get a nose job when she was 9.

In a December 2013 interview with British Cosmopolitan, the Good American founder spoke of a time in 1993 when she was nine years old and overheard Jenner speaking about her appearance.

"Words are the most powerful weapon; they can leave scars forever," Kardashian told the publication. "She didn't mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job.

"I was shocked; I hadn't even thought about it. I've grown into my face but I've had makeup artists tell me, 'You should get a nose job.' I'm so happy that I never have."

Kardashian continued, sharing that she's "never resorted to surgery" when it comes to things on her body that she wants to fix.

"I'm not against it – one day I probably will, but it would be on my terms. I won't be bullied into it by social media or anyone else," she added.

It wouldn't be until several years later when the reality star confirmed to the public that she had gotten a nose job.

In 2021, Khloe Kardashian admitted to having a nose job.

In June 2021, during part two of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked Kardashian about false narratives spread about her.

"Well, for me, everyone says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,'" she admitted. "But I've had one nose job."

She continued, saying, "Everyone gets so upset. Like, why don't I talk about it? No one's ever asked me. You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

In April 2021, Kardashian spoke further about her decision to get a Rhinoplasty in spring 2019, saying that she's never been happier since undergoing the procedure.

While talking to host Robin Roberts during an ABC special on her family, Kardashian revealed that her "whole life" she'd always "wanted my nose done."

"But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it," she told Robin Roberts.

After the special aired, a fan tweeted, "Khloe got a nose job, omg” — to which she responded, “Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!”

Kardashian went on to inform her followers about the recovery process, tweeting that hers was "a breeze" and "honestly so easy." Her only regret was that she "didn't do it sooner."

Kardashian has long been accused by people of having an extreme amount of work done on her body, including having butt implants and other procedures on her face.

In a July 2019 Vogue video, Kardashian attributed all of the plastic surgery rumors to how well she is at contouring during her makeup routine.

“Sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life, I think I look so good, and then in photos, I look crazy," she said.

