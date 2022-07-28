Kourtney Kardashian's Nanny Reveals Why She Quit & What It’s Really Like To Care For The Disick Kids

Kourtney Kardashian's nanny opened on TikTok about why she's no longer working with the mom of three.

Leah Barr is known for posting videos with Kardashian's children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

However, the nanny, who says she's "20 something" on TikTok, is parting ways with the famous family.

Kourtney Kardashian's former nanny told her TikTok followers why she quit.

In a video, Barr explained that her decision to leave was purely because she was ready to move up to a different role.

"Not that I need to address it, but I just kind of, like, wanna move on because I still get comments about it," Barr began. "I no longer work for the family I used to work for, and it's simply because I was ready to move up to a personal assistant, and [Kourtney] already has a personal assistant."

Barr continued, explaining that since she couldn't work as Kardashian's personal assistant, she felt that it was time for her to "move on" to a different job where she could pursue the role she really wants.

Despite quitting, Barr had only nice things to say about working for Kardashian and her family.

"Those were some of the best years of my life working for them," she said. "I love them dearly, and hope to always have them in my life."

She revealed that "nothing ended on bad terms," telling her followers that they could stop speculating that there was bad blood between Barr and Kardashian.

Barr also added that she now works as a personal assistant "for a guy in social media," who she has been friends with for a long time.

In the comments, fans theorized that she will be working for YouTuber Zane Hijazi who is a friend of Barr's.

"He happened to need an assistant and I happened to be wanting to move up," she said. "So it was just kind of like perfect timing."

One of the top comments on the video came from Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, who wrote "oh she's living now," to which Barr replied "Miss you."

Barr revealed how she became Kourtney Kardashian's nanny.

"In my case it's different. I didn't go through an agency," she explained, adding that she "got referred through my pastor."

Barr had been working as a babysitter for him as a side gig, and the family she had been working for had recently moved to Washington.

"[Kourtney] was looking for a nanny. It was like perfect timing," she continued.

She was asked to do an interview and was hired shortly after.

Barr also had extensive experience working as a nanny, which was something she'd done throughout her time in high school.

Something that also really helped her had been "working through all of my connections," and getting to know different people when she moved to Los Angeles.

She also stressed that "in no way shape or form is this an easy job," emphasizing that it is very "time-consuming" and is "not like any other nanny job, there's so much more that goes into it."

She is "forever thankful" for the things that she learned while working for Kourtney, and "for everything she's taught me," which helped her gain the skills necessary to become a personal assistant.

In a second TikTok video, Barr went on to say that "it was a really hard decision" for her to decide she wanted to quit and move on to something else.

"I kind of went back and forth whether I made the right decision or not for like a month," she explained. "I love those kids dearly, and I literally love them like they're my own children."

