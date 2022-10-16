7 Times North West Publicly Called Out Kim Kardashian

Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known for their candid remarks and "no filter" attitudes, it's no surprised the same traits seem to have been passed down to their children.

Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter, North West, 9, is often featured on her mom's social media hilariously calling her out for many different things.

Kardashian has previously revealed that West is a carbon copy of her famous rapper father, Kanye West, and that she sometimes "intimidates" Kardashian.

When it comes to putting Kardashian in her place, it seems North isn't afraid to humble the reality star and keep her on her toes.

Here are seven times North West has called out Kim Kardashian:

1. North insults Kim's house and home decor style.

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' "Mom Confessions," Kardashian was asked what was the "meanest" thing her children have done to her.

The reality star shared that North's comments about her interior design taste took the cake.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me. She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?'" Kim confessed.

"She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

2. North called out Kim's music taste.

Back in May 2021, the Skims founder received a mailer from singer Olivia Rodrigo following the release of her debut album, "Sour."

Kardashian shared the package she'd received, saying that she likes Rodrigo's song "Driver's License," but North quickly butted in and corrected her.

Kim: “You guys know I love Drivers License!”



North: “You never listen to it.”



Why is North always collecting her mom like this pic.twitter.com/CXz4fAh4mg — benjamin dean (@NotAgainBen) May 25, 2021

"I can't wait for her album," Kim said in an Instagram Story video. "You guys know I love 'Drivers License.'"

However, North took that opportunity to yell off-camera, "You never listen to it."

Kardashian denied North's claim, saying she "listens to it all the time" and asked her son, Saint, to back her up.

3. North told Kim she should be "more busy" with her children than her friends.

Back in 2020, during the start of the pandemic, Kardashian shared a video advising California residents to stay home and social distance.

However, North decided to make her presence known, calling out her mother during the video.

Staying at home means having so much fun with your kids! Just look at how much fun @KimKardashian & North West are having!



By staying home, you’re saving lives. Keep it up, California.



https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/3m21SRMuh1 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 13, 2020

While Kardashian was explaining that it was important to check in on your friends as well as your family members, North interrupted her mom's message.

"You should be more busy with your kids, not your friends," she said.

4. When North ruined Kim's excitement over her birthday flowers.

For Kardashian's 40th birthday, the mogul showed off all of the gifts she received for her special day, including flowers from fashion designer Oliver Rousteing.

While Kardashian gushed over how beautiful they were, North wasn't as impressed.

North told her mom that if she was "dying" over the flower arrangement like she said she was, she'd "be in the grave."

5. North West made fun of the 'fake' voice Kim Kardashian uses while talking in videos.

While Kardashian was unboxing a PR package, she was called out by both her daughter and sister, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope for the "fake voice" she uses while talking to fans.

"Why do you talk different?" North asked before a surprised Kim replied, "Why do I talk different from what?"

"From your videos," North replied, exposing her mother.

Kardashian responded, still confused, "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"

Penelope also agreed with North, before the eldest West child went on to mock her mother's voice.

6. When North threw Kim under the bus while meeting JoJo Siwa.

Back in May 2019, Kardashian took North to meet JoJo Siwa.

A few months later, Siwa appeared in an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

During a clip from the episode, North told Siwa that Kardashian said the former "Dance Moms" star "screams a lot."

The camera then panned over to Kardashian, who was laughing while denying her daughter's comments, explaining that she told North to keep her volume up to match Siwa.

7. North called her mom out for trying to hide from her.

In April 2020, Kardashian hid in her guest bathroom to film a makeup tutorial, however, North eventually found her and proceeded to call her out for hiding from her.

"I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone," Kim admitted.

Moments later, North can be heard yelling back, "Hey, that's mean!"

Whenever Kardashian pretends to get high and mighty, we can always count on North to knock her back down to Earth.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.