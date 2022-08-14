What Kim Kardashian Allegedly Pays Her Nannies For '24/7' Service

Fame comes with the side effect of being busy nearly all the time, and few know fame as well as Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian is not only a reality television star, but also a business owner and aspiring lawyer. Naturally, time with her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, is tough to come by. To help her care for her kids, Kardashian has a cast of nannies, who, according to a 2018 RadarOnline report, are paid very well.

How much do Kim Kardashian's nannies get paid?

Kardashian allegedly pays her nannies six-figure salaries each.

“They have a team of nannies on at all times and on call 24/7, each making a salary of around $100k," a source said. These nannies allegedly also have a list of strict rules they must adhere to.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Former Staff Expose Unfair Working Conditions After She Claims ‘Nobody Wants To Work These Days’

The same source said that Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West were spending a fortune on nannies, especially after Chicago was born in January 2018. However, both Kardashian and West were willing to bear the cost to ensure the best care for their kids.

"Their routines are so hectic and there’s no doubt they need nannies," the source said. "But they’re not making it easy on their bank balance by insisting on the best of the best!"

Kanye West has criticized Kim Kardashian's use of nannies.

After their infamous breakup, West criticized Kardashian for her use of nannies instead of parenting their kids herself. He voiced his complaints in his song “Eazy,” released earlier this year.

“I watched four kids for like five hours today, I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today, I got love for the nannies, but real family is better, The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit,” West said in the song.

Kardashian was reportedly not happy with her ex for his comments in the song. A source close to her shared her thoughts on the situation with People.

"It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies,” the source said. “A lot of her friends don't think it was right either."

How many nannies does Kim Kardashian have?

A report by The Sun in 2020 claimed that Kardashian has a team of six nannies. Four of those nannies, one for each child, show up on a typical day and at least two are in the house at all times.

Other staff members, including tutors and stylists, accompany the nannies to help take care of the kids.

Kardashian has divorced West in the time since the report, so the exact setup could have changed. However, the one constant is that she makes some time for her kids even with her hectic life.

“Kim makes sure she has 15-minutes one-on-one time with each kid per day but even that is scheduled and has to fit around her diary and phone calls,” a source told The Sun.

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.