Photographer Records Kim Kardashian's Kids Flipping Him Off From Hotel Window

A French photographer was “calmly” taking photos in Paris when he stumbled upon Kim Kardashian’s children goofing around inside their hotel room.

Saint West and Chicago West noticed the photographer was recording them and decided to send him a message from the room they were staying in at the Ritz.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids flipped off the photographer recording them in Paris.

As Chicago dances around in the back, Saint decides to face the photographer and give him two middle fingers, as a third child watches the scene unfold.

Chicago eventually tries to close the curtains for some privacy, but Saint remains unrelenting in his flipping of the bird, with the video ending shortly after about five seconds.

The kids are Paris while both of their parents attended fashion week events. Their father, famous rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West, even walked at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.

As the TikTok video of these mischievous children makes its way around the online world, many people had a lot to say about Saint’s middle fingers and the prospect of filming children inside their hotel room in the first place.

“Totally creepy to be (sic) recording the kids,” wrote one user in the Kardashian fan subreddit, “r/KUWTK.”

“Isn't it disturbing to record the kids through a window?” wrote another.

While many people pointed out that their entire lives exist within the spotlight, others still felt like this went a touch too far.

“This isn’t funny.. a grown man (sic) filming children through a bedroom window,” wrote a Redditor. “If I was Saint I would flip them off too!”

Kim Kardashian has recorded Saint flipping of a camera before.

In an Instagram live that his mother was recording with Psalm and Saint inside of a car, Saint looks into the camera lens and says “Hi weirdos!”

He, along with his older sister North West, have made it abundantly clear that they don’t like all of the attention that they get simply because they are their parents’ children.

North was recently spotted sitting front row at a fashion show with her mother when she was filmed holding up a sign that said “STOP.”

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video!” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show.”

For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… pic.twitter.com/29F26ooy8A — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

Although Kardashian seems to find it funny, many people online have taken it seriously and don’t think these children should be subjected to the same treatment their parents are.

They, like any normal person, would like to have their privacy respected, although Saint seems to take a different approach than his sister.

“You know if this was Kourtney kids they would’ve said how badly behaved they are,” someone opined on Reddit. “Kids flipping ain’t cute.”

A large divide seems to have occurred between people who are on Saint’s side and those who believe a six-year-old should be using middle fingers for any reason.

However, most people can agree that filming children inside of their hotel room is a big no-no, especially in the same place their mother was robbed all those years ago.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing Quadball. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.