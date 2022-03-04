At just 8-years-old, North West is definitely turning into a budding fashionista, which is partly due to her mother, Kim Kardashian, and the amount of expensive clothes she has in her wardrobe.

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter is definitely not shy about going into her mother's closet and trying on anything she sees, which includes shoes and handbags.

The 'Skims' founder isn't shy about sharing incidents on social media involving her expensive pieces of clothing and North West adamantly trying things on.

Here are 5 expensive things North West has borrowed from Kim Kardashian's closet.

1. Kim Kardashian's Dior Metal Saddle Bag, $35,000.

The 'KUTWK' star shared a photo in August 2019, of her, North West, and Saint West, during a trip to Japan, which they all took while Kardashian was still married to Kanye West.

In the photo, North can be seen wearing the Dior Metal Saddle Bag, which is her mother's, and is a pretty pricey accessory, and is one of only 10 produced, according to Vogue.

The bag made first made its debut in Dior’s pre-fall collection show in Japan in 2018, with Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama collaborating on the accessory, according to the Robb Report.

2. Kim Kardashian's chrome Balenciaga Boots, $1,700.

Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/vHhhw1KtIB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 15, 2016

Back when North West was 3, Kim Kardashian shared a photo on social media of her daughter laying on the floor, the thigh-high chrome Balenciaga boots practically dwarfing her small frame, according to Harper's Bazaar.

"Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste," Kardashian captioned the photo, with an array of laughing emojis.

3. Kim Kardashian's pink snake-skin boots, $775.

Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. pic.twitter.com/Cla9uhnuuC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2019

Unfortunately for North, Kim Kardashian doesn't always allow her daughter to walk out of the house wearing her clothes, especially her pair of unreleased Yeezy boots, according to Daily Mail.

In April 2019, Kardashian shared a series of photos of North wearing a perfectly coordinated outfit. The eldest West daughter wore a pink snakeskin, high-neck dress with some thigh-high boots in the same print and color. However, the boots were very clearly not meant for a child, belonging to her mother.

Along with the photos, which feature North becoming upset when she realizes she can't wear the shoes, Kardashian captioned the photo, "Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots."

4. Kim Kardashian's heels, price unknown.

Photo: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

While attending True Thompson's birthday party, North West couldn't help herself in stealing her mom's stilettos, which was captured in a video Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram story, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In the video, Kardashian pointed out the shoes that North was wearing, while holding youngest sister, Chicago, saying in the clip, "She would not walk out of the house without my shoes."

Despite it being understandable that North would want to wear her mother's, probably extremely expensive, shoes, Kardashian was not as amused, telling her daughter, "Put on the other shoes we brought, please!"

“How do you do this in heels? Okay, okay, put your sister down. No no no, I said just … ” the KKW beauty mogul said as North finally gave in and placed Chicago on the ground next to her. “Northie, you gotta change into the shoes.”

5. Kim Kardashian's Prada flame heels, $550.

North in my closet pic.twitter.com/kAarAobhsP — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2019

Sharing to social media back in January 2019, North West donned Kim Kardashian's expensive Prada flame heels.

Prada had famously re-released a version of their 2012 flame heels, according to Who What Wear. The new Flame Wedge Sandals feature flame cutouts tracing the back edge of the wedge with contrasting colors, making them instantly recognizable, and something that had seemingly caught North's attention.

"North in my closet," Kardashian captioned the photo.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.