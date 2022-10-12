Kanye West Thinks People Are Putting 'Fake Children' Into His House To Manipulate His Kids

Unaired footage from Kanye West's interview with Tucker Carlson shows the rapper's belief in a conspiracy to manipulate his children.

Recently, Fox News aired their interview with Tucker Carlson and Kanye West, now known as Ye, and it included some interesting takes from the rapper.

From talking about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and bashing the body positivity movement, Ye had a lot to say.

But despite the lengthy two-part interview, it seems there were more concerning things Ye had to say that were left out from the aired version, including paranoid statements about fake children being planted into his home.

What was in the unaired footage from Kanye West's Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson:

1. Ye claims 'fake kids' were planted in his home.

West told Carlson that “fake children” were planted in his home to manipulate his children. “I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” he said.

Motherboard, a subsidiary of Vice News, obtained unaired footage from the interview and leaked it online. During the footage, West also implied the child of one of his “so-called associates” was fake.

“We don't, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?” he explained.

2. Kanye West reiterated claims that the Kardashians kidnapped his kids.

Following this claim, West also went on to talk about how one of his children was “kidnapped” on her birthday so he wouldn’t get to see her.

“Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my Black child on her birthday. I did not know the location of the birthday party and Travis Scott had to give me the address,” he said.

“When I showed up, they were so frazzled. If that's not the most Karen-level thing, to feel like you can take a Black child and not give the father the address. This is the way people are treated when they get out of prison, when they go to prison. And 100 percent, I am in a glass prison or else I'd be the one with the say so over where my children go to school.”

3. Ye talked about arguments with Kim Kardashian about their children's schooling.

West complained about his children’s schooling, mentioning that he was frustrated that they go to a school where Kwanzaa is celebrated.

“I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering,” he told Carlson.

The latter half of the statement is just one of the many antisemitic remarks West made in his unaired footage.

The rapper was recently banned on Instagram and Twitter for claiming he would go "death con 3" on Jewish people.

4. Kanye West criticized Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger.

In one segment, West claimed that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, a “known eugenics” according to him.

He believes that she created the program with the KKK in order to control the Jewish population.

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief,” he said.

West refers to the claim that Black people are the “real” Jewish race, something that is not only used to promote antisemitism but is unsupported by historical evidence.

Victoria Soliz is a writer who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news