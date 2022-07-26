Olivia Rodrigo Rumored To Be Dating Bono's Son Elijah Hewson, According To Source

Olivia Rodrigo has sparked romance rumors with Bono's son Elijah Hewson after a source claimed the two had recently gotten closer.

The "Driver's License" singer's love life is a hot topic for fans but she may have managed to keep this romance under wraps until now.

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Elijah Hewson dating?

A source tells Deux Moi that Rodrigo has been quietly dating Hewson, who is the lead singer of the band Inhaler.

elijah hewson and olivia rodrigo??? all the tote bag cigarette indie girls in dublin rn are SICK including me pic.twitter.com/ZCuTbhTLOw — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) July 23, 2022

The gossip account shared an anonymous tip that claims the two first "met at the Emmy awards and got closer when they both played gigs back to back in Dublin."

Olivia Rodrigo and Elijah Hewson reportedly hung out back in June.

Rodrigo performed in Dublin on June 30 while Hewson's band, Inhaler, played at the same venue on June 25.

This is reportedly where the two got closer though no photos of the pair hanging out have been shared.

Fans are conflicted about whether the dating rumors are true.

Many fans voiced their surprise over a potential romance between Rodrigo and Hewson, with one user tweeting: "not a single cell in my body was ready for olivia rodrigo to potentially be dating elijah hewson."

Another user wrote: "nothing could have prepared me for olivia rodrigo and elijah hewson being a potential couple."

olivia rodrigo and elijah hewson dating rumor.. omg pic.twitter.com/InDsh1MCzo — bon (@lssrfme) July 24, 2022

However, one user pointed out that the rumor might be false considering the Emmy Awards haven't happened yet, and neither Hewson nor Rodrigo has been photographed at past Emmy ceremonies.

"Emmy awards? It's fake baby, Olivia Rodrigo didn't go to those awards," one user wrote in reply to the Deux Moi post. Though, a fan replied, claiming that the source might've just gotten the award show the two met at, wrong.

"I think it is true.. they might have gotten the awards show confused though. Liv’s manager and Iris and Maude follow Elijah, I don’t think that’s a coincidence," they countered, while others agreed, pointing out that it can't be a coincidence that Rodrigo's manager and two best friends have followed Hewson.

Elijah Hewson and Olivia Rodrigo have battled it out on the charts.

Recently, Hewson and Rodrigo's names both made headlines after Inhaler's debut album, "It Won't Always Be Like This," topped the UK charts, beating out Rodrigo's "Sour."

Before Rodrigo and Hewson were rumored to be a couple, the "good 4 u" singer was linked to TikToker Vinnie Hacker after the two were spotted embracing after Rodrigo's May 2022 concert in Los Angeles.

olivia rodrigo and vinnie hacker is a duo i never expected but i won’t complain pic.twitter.com/Sr1vpDFqGu — e (@hrryspnkstairs) May 26, 2022

While fans immediately speculated if the two were more than friends, Hacker shut down the rumors himself after sharing a TikTok video about his dating life, where one fan commented, "Olivia??" Hacker was quick to respond, writing, "No," alongside a crying emoji.

Fellow internet star Josh Richards also stepped in to shut down the rumors during a June 2022 episode of the "BFFs" podcast, telling co-host Dave Portnoy that Hacker and Rodrigo were not dating.

"They’re not dating. I know they’re not dating,” Richards clarified. “All I know is that I was golfing with Vinnie the other day and they aren’t dating.”

Around the same time as Rodrigo and Hacker were spotted together, the star was also linked to DJ and internet personality Zack Bia.

In June 2022, a source told E! that the two have been spending time together and having “a lot of fun.”

People also confirmed that Rodrigo and Bia were officially dating and had been for months. "They've been dating since the Super Bowl,” a source said. “They really like each other.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.