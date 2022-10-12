It's Time We Worry About What Kim And Kanye's Antics Are Doing To Their Kids

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, it's been a constant back and forth between the former couple.

In a recent controversial interview with Tucker Carlson, West continued his tirade against Kardashian, bringing up a bizarre conspiracy theory involving their four children.

West claimed that “fake children” were planted in his home to manipulate daughter North, 9, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3.

“I mean, like, actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” the rapper said during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Kanye West's constant behavior is negatively impacting his children's lives.

While West has been vocal about living with bipolar disorder, admitting that when he experiences manic episodes, he becomes "hyper-paranoid about everything", at what point do we think about how his behavior negatively affects the lives of his kids?

The "Flashing Lights" rapper has gone on hordes of tirades on social media, publicly bashing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and speaking, sometimes harshly, about their four children.

Despite popular belief, children are incredibly smart and can pick up on social cues and moods.

They're sensitive most of the time, and West's constant public controversies aren't doing them any favors.

It's important to think about how his and Kardashian's children will be affected as they continue to grow and start having more access to the internet.

It won't take much for North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm to see the kinds of things their father not only says about them, but about their mother, and even societal issues that affect them as well.

West wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt, but not thinking about how the consequences and backlash will impact his children, who are Black, is a reckless and dangerous move on his part.

While speaking to Tucker Carlson, West made remarks against Kardashian, saying, "The world just wants her to show her butt."

"I had a lot of problems with Skims images. I felt there were a lot of overly sexualized images and things I wouldn't want to see my wife, definitely not my daughters, doing in the future to sell products."

While West is valid in worrying about his children's images, especially online, Kardashian hasn't made any indication that she will allow their children down a path of participating in "overly sexualized" photoshoots.

West's constant berating of Kardashian's body and the way he views his daughters seems to be rooted in an obsession he feels toward trying to control women's appearances, much like he's done to Kardashian in the past.

Both Kardashian and West need to remain conscious of how their online behaviors will impact how their children not only view themselves but their family as a whole.

Kim Kardashian has constantly received backlash for exploiting her children, and being "obsessed with her children's looks."

Recently, Kardashian and West's eldest daughter, North, went viral after holding up a sign that read "STOP" while being photographed at a Paris Fashion show with her mother.

It was immediate backlash, with people criticizing Kardashian for not respecting her daughter's boundaries and privacy.

There have also been recent videos of her children flipping off the paparazzi, clearly uncomfortable with the public attention.

While Kardashian can't change her public status, many people think she should take into consideration how that public status hurts her children.

At the end of the day, both West and Kardashian have extremely large public platforms and need to spend more time reflecting on how their antics can damage their children's lives.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.