Kim Kardashian Slammed For Video Of Daughter North Begging Her To ‘Delete’ Clip Recorded While Driving

Kim Kardashian’s fans are not amused by a recent Instagram Reel she shared which appeared to show her driving while recording her daughter and niece.

In the video, the SKIMS founder can be seen lip-syncing and turning the camera to face North West and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope.

North West is heard begging Kim Kardashian to delete the video.

In the clip, Kardashian is seen singing along to Bruno Mars's hit, “Versace on the Floor,” and urging her daughter and niece to join in.

“Sing it, girls!” she tells North, 9, and Penelope, 10.

However, Kanye West’s daughter is having none of it as the video soon cuts to North yelling, “Mom, please delete that! Mom!”

Kim Kardashian’s fans accused her of risking her daughter’s safety in the car video.

When the video was shared in various Reddit threads populated by fans and critics of the reality star, the mom-of-four was soon blasted for posting the clip that North was clearly objecting to.

Fans also pointed out that Kardashian appears to be driving the car and her seatbelt is tucked under her arm rather than across her chest.

Fans claimed the video is mirrored which would mean Kardashian is sitting in the driver’s seat and questioned whether the beauty mogul was aware of the dangers of this.

“There’s no indication of anyone in the other seat. Combined with her arm movement, she’s driving with her seatbelt tucked behind her with two kids in the car,” one fan theorized.

Another Reddit user recalled a scene from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” in which Kim, Khloe, Kylie and North, who was just a toddler at the time, were involved in a car accident after their car slid off a Montana road due to icy conditions.

In the clip, Kim is heard yelling “I don’t have my seatbelt on.”

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

For others responding to the recent clip of North, it was not her mom’s seatbelt that was the issue but rather the lack of privacy given to the nine-year-old.

Kardashian found herself locked in a very public back-and-forth with her ex-husband earlier this year after the rapper begged the public for advice on how to prevent his children from having TikTok accounts.

His comments came after Kardashian and North shared several videos on their shared TikTok account.

While West has not always been fair to the mother of his children when it comes to his public statements, his disapproval of his daughter using TikTok added to a widespread conversation surrounding the safety of children online.

The Kardashians’ children often find themselves at the center of this debate due to their prolific presence on the family’s reality show, on social media, and in mainstream media.

North’s pleas to her mom asking her to delete her video may all be in jest but only time will tell how the next generation of Kardashians will really feel about having their lives played out online from an early age.

