Kim Kardashian Is Now Reportedly Only Speaking To Kanye West About Their Kids Through Assistants

It seems Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer on speaking terms.

Following West's recent hateful outbursts and controversial interviews, Kardashian is reportedly refusing to speak with her ex-husband face-to-face.

Kim Kardashian is allegedly only speaking to Kanye West through their assistants.

According to Page Six, a source claimed that the reality star is over West's recent behavior and refuses to talk to him about their kids' schedules without a "third-party" present.

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants," the source said.

The source continued, saying that Kardashian was left disgusted by West's "White Lives Matter" shirt, which he wore during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris earlier this month, and then again while attending his daughter, North's, recent basketball game.

Are you kidding me?! This makes it worse.



Kanye West wears White Lives Matter shirt to North's basketball game. pic.twitter.com/qhY3SSTpgl — Christopher WebbVOTE (@cwebbonline) October 9, 2022

According to TMZ, West had shown up to North's game wearing the highly controversial shirt and sat behind Kardashian.

During the game, she refused to look at her ex-husband and reportedly moved her car to the opposite side of the building just to avoid any run-ins.

“She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying, and hateful rhetoric,” the source said, adding that Kardashian was "very upset" following West's interview with Tucker Carlson and his antisemitic comments as well.

Kanye West made some disparaging remarks about Kim Kardashian during his interview with Tucker Carlson.

During the interview, West told Carlson, "[Kim Kardashian] has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she's a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children."

Previously, West showed his support for Kardashian and her modeling career, even defending it during a 2015 interview on "The Breakfast Club."

"She could get naked if she wants to. It's not illegal," he said.

Another source told Page Six that following West's behavior, "everyone is now seeing for themselves" why the Skims founder filed for divorce in 2021, adding that the rapper's latest behavior "was the catalyst" for their separation.

“In the past, when Kanye would spiral and destroy everything in his path, Kim would be the person everyone would call to get him help or be the only one who could get him to snap out of his dark mental state," the source added.

In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star said she was "exhausted" by West's social media rants.

While Kardashian was out to lunch with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, she spoke about her ex-husband's online behavior.

“It’s exhausting,” she said. “Today I’m just exhausted.”

Kim told her siblings that West "posted [that he] can’t see the kids” on Instagram, which led her to reply, “You were here this morning, stop with this narrative.”

The exchange between the two exes happened back in March 2022 after West said that he wasn't "allowed" to see his eldest daughter.

She added, “I can’t take it anymore. But I don’t want to go back and forth on the internet.”

