Inside The Prenup Kanye West Wants Thrown Out As Source Claims He May Demand $1 Billion From Kim Kardashian

As Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continue to take steps to finalize their divorce, West reportedly tried to have their prenuptial agreement thrown out.

News of Kardashian and West's divorce was first reported in February 2021, after Kardashian filed the paperwork following seven years of marriage.

Per a 2014 report by Radar Online, West and Kardashian signed a prenuptial agreement two months before they wed in Florence, Italy.

Kanye West wants his and Kim Kardashian's prenuptial agreement "thrown out."

According to Page Six, the agreement stated that Kardashian would be given $1 million for every year she's married to West, with a cap of $10 million.

The Skims founder would also reportedly be able to keep all gifts given to her by West during their marriage.

The prenup also stated that any property Kardashian and West purchased on their own during their relationship would remain their own separate assets, per Radar Online, which Kardashian claimed they did not.

"Kim was fully supporting herself at the time she began dating Kanye and is fully self-supporting as of the date of this Agreement," the document stated.

The only time Kardashian and West shared expenses was for a joint account that belonged to their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3, according to Us Weekly.

Despite West signing the agreement, the rapper reportedly asked the court not to enforce it.

According to The Sun, West had his lawyer contest the validity of the former couple's agreement.

"California premarital agreements entered on or after January 1, 2002, are presumptively invalid," West's lawyer wrote, adding that the “presumption of invalidity exists until rebutted at trial or the parties ratify the agreement.”

West may look for money from his ex after losing $2 billion in one day.

The rapper's finances have hemorrhaged dramatically amid his recent controversies. Last week he claimed he lost $2 billion in one day.

Now, a source tells Radar Online that he may plan to ask Kardashian to pay up.

"She's very aware that he could be knocking on her day at any point, and the chances of him coming to the negotiating table for anything less than $1 billion are pretty slim. That's just how he rolls," the source alleged.

"Kanye still has a ton up his sleeve that he could use against Kim and she knows that," they claimed.

West previously tried to argue against his and Kardashian's prenup.

In February 2022, a year after Kardashian initially filed for divorce from West, new divorce papers showed details of their prenup agreement.

While Kardashian was dating comedian Pete Davidson, she stated in new divorce papers, obtained by TMZ, that she was ready to move on and be declared legally single.

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian reportedly wrote.

Kardashian revealed that she wanted to continue with the divorce amid West's behavior on social media; which pertained to the rapper making posts threatening Davidson and leaking text messages between him and Kardashian.

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress," she continued.

Following this, West's lawyer claimed that their prenup can’t be viewed as valid, despite West previously filing documents saying he would agree to their divorce under the condition that all of their assets will be frozen for now to prevent Kardashian from transferring assets out of any trust.

Per TMZ, Kardashian later responded to her ex-husband's documents, stating that their prenup has always kept their trusts and assets separate.

"Both Kanye and I came into the marriage with significant separate property estates,” Kardashian explained in the paperwork.

“We each wanted to protect our premarital assets and the earnings from those assets and any appreciation in the value of our premarital assets during our marriage.”

