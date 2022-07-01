Keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian's three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, is a full-time, hands-on job for the nannies that are hired.

While some of Kardashian's nannies praise their job, there are some who've exposed what it's really like to work such a demanding job.

Here are 4 times Kourtney Kardashian's nannies exposed what it's really like to work for her.

1. They live glamorous lifestyles.

One of Kourtney Kardashian's nannies, Leah Barr, shared her lavish experience working for the family on her TikTok account, according to The Sun.

Barr's TikTok bio describes her as an LA-based "20-something," who "dropped out of college to become a career nanny."

In her various videos about being a nanny to Kardashian's three children, she is often seen flying in private jets and posing in hot tubs while in Cabo for Travis Barker's son, Landon, 18th birthday, alongside Kardashian and the rest of their blended family.

Barr even went to Aspen in another vacation TikTok and the Hamptons in July 2021, captioning the post: "Love my job."

2. Kourtney has been accused of not being nice to her nannies.

In an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" from May 2021, Kim Kardashian confronted her sister, Kourtney, about how she treated her nanny.

The sisters argued over how one of Kim's nannies handled a situation involving Kourtney's children during a family trip.

Kim told Kourtney that the nanny "said that she felt so degraded by you and you just started yelling at her," while Kourtney denied ever having yelled at the nanny in the first place.

Kim also claimed that Kourtney "yelled" at the nanny in a public restaurant in a conversation that "should have been in private," adding that her sister is "unable to keep a nanny" and has a "reputation of degrading her staff."

3. Kourtney's nanny quit after Penelope scratched her in the face.

During an episode of KUWTK Kourtney told her family that she doesn't "have a nanny anymore."

"[The nanny] said [Penelope] was really upset. She was putting her in the car, and she scratched her in the face. But P can be out of control. I think she almost, like, blacks out and does these wild things," Kourtney said.

Despite Kourtney's nonchalant attitude about the situation, her family had different reactions, with both Kim and Kris telling her that she needed to reach out to the nanny and fix the situation.

“Not once in my entire life did anyone ever have a complaint like this. We need to take care of this before it gets too far out of control," Kris said.

Kourtney immediately disagreed, saying that she used to "f–king slap [her] nannies, like, bam across the face.”

“There’s nothing I can take away from [Penelope] physically that she will care about it. Mason, I can take [things] away [and] he cares. Penelope doesn’t care. Kids are different.”

4. Kourtney's approach to her nannies is different from that of her sisters.

Following the heated argument between Kim and Kourtney over how the latter treated Kim's nanny, a source told People that the Kardashians work with their kids' nannies in different manners.

"Both Kim and Khloé treat their nannies like family," the source said. "Kim has several nannies that help with her kids and they have worked for the family for a while. Khloé has also held onto a nanny for True that she treats well."

The source continued, "Kourtney's approach to the kids' nannies is different," possibly alluding to the fact that Kourtney doesn't have the same mindset about treating her nannies like family.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.