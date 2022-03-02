Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single After Kanye West Fires 3rd Attorney Ahead Of Divorce Hearing

Kanye West has gotten himself a new attorney, Samantha Spector, as he and Kim Kardashian's divorce proceedings continue.

For months now, Kardashian has been pleading with the divorce court to legally separate her from the (in)famous rapper and declare her single.

On Wednesday, March 2 Kardashian virtually attened a hearing during which a judge declare Kardashian legally single.

However, on the eve of the scheduled hearing, West has made a rather drastic change to his legal team by dropping Chris Melcher and replacing him with Spector.

It is reported that Spector is West's fourth divorce attorney in the past year.

Who Is Samantha Spector, Kanye West's divorce attorney?

Samantha Spector is a lawyer and the founder of Spector Law Firm, which was founded in early 2012 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Her focus is on family law matters and has been a practicing lawyer for over 20 years, handling high-profile cases of marital dissolutions, legal separations, domestic partnerships, legal issues, complicated child custody, visitation and support matters, as well as cohabitation, and more.

According to her website and LinkedIn, “[her] approach to her practice is to reach meaningful resolution that is goal oriented, interest-based and cost-effective, and to engage in litigation when necessary.”

Samantha Spector specializes in family law.

After graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of California, Spector earned her J.D. from Loyola University School of Law in 1999.

She has been a member of the State Bar of California since 1999.

Spector is particularly noted for her work surrounding legal issues, domestic violence, restraining orders and paternity actions.

Spector earned the distinction of being a Southern California "Super Lawyer" (2014 through 2022) and "Rising Star" (2009 through 2013).

She was also named in The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 20 Lawyers for Divorces, Plea Deals and Death Plans."

Luckily for West — now known as Ye — Spector has some experience handling high-profile rapper divorces — only last time, she was on the other side.

Samantha Spector worked with Nicole Young during her divorce from Dr. Dre.

Nicole Young and famous rapper, Dr. Dre, recently got divorced and Spector was hired to be Young’s attorney for the case.

Young was asking for $2 million a month from Dr. Dre as temporary spousal support but only ended up receiving a one-time check of $2 million and getting her lawyer fees paid.

Ironically, at the other end of the courtroom, Dr. Dre was being represented by Laura Wasser — the same attorney who is representing Kardashian in the divorce with West.

Spector also represented Amber Heard during her high-profile and complicated divorce from Johnny Depp.

Samantha Spector will have to tackle Kim Kardashian's concerns about Kanye West's social media post.

According to court documents filed last Wednesday that were revealed by TMZ, Kardashian wrote, “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

She’s referring to the many Instagram posts that West has been consistently posting about her, their daughter, North, and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West has made it significantly harder for the pair to co-parent their four children and has even made the environment surrounding Davidson dangerous as the rapper’s fans harass and threaten him and his safety.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” she concludes. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."

West’s abuse and treatment of Kardashian have gone unchecked for far too long and if the judge rules the Kardashian as legally single, it will likely be a reality check that he’ll have to deal with.

According to TMZ, West is unlikely to appear in court in person, while Kardashian will probably video or phone call into the hearing.

