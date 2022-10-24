Kim Kardashian Hints She's Back With Pete Davidson After Alleged Secret Night Together In NYC

Just two months after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month relationship, the former couple has now sparked reconciliation rumors.

Kardashian and Davidson, who started dating officially in November 2021 after the Skims founder hosted "SNL" in October of that same year, announced their split in August 2021.

A source confirmed the two had called it quits, telling Page Six that Kardashian and Davidson were "in just very different places at the moment."

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source added. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

However, it seems that Kardashian and Davidson might be trying to give their romance a second chance.

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson back together?

A source claimed Kardashian and Davidson may have reconciled, telling The Sun that the two "shared a secret sleepover."

The source alleged that Kardashian had taken a trip to New York City after Paris Fashion Week to visit Davidson while he was filming his upcoming film "Bupkis."

"Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island," they told the publication.

Fans also speculated Pete Davidson sent Kim Kardashian a birthday gift.

Following the mogul's 42nd birthday celebration, Kardashian shared a photo of a bouquet of white flowers she'd received. Along with the flowers, she also showed off a small white candle.

While Kardashian didn't tag the person who'd sent her the birthday gift, fans were quick to theorize that it could be from her ex-boyfriend, Davidson.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the candle was labeled "Jasmine," which could be a nod toward what started Davidson and Kardashian's relationship.

When Kardashian hosted "SNL" in October 2021, she and Davidson had done a sketch together where she played Princess Jasmine, and the comedian was Aladdin.

Back in July 2022, Davidson was also spotted with a tattoo on his collarbone of the names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in the middle, seemingly in tribute to his relationship with Kardashian.

Kanye West has repeatedly expressed concerns about Kardashian and Davidson's relationship.

In a recent episode of Charlamagne tha God's podcast "Brilliant Minds" podcast, the radio host recalled an argument he was in with the "Flashing Lights" rapper in November 2021.

He explained that the rapper, who has been vocal over his dislike for Davidson dating his ex-wife in the past, allegedly tried to get him to "sh-t on somebody he knows is my friend . . . Pete Davidson."

Charlamagne claimed that West told him they needed to “save the new Marilyn Monroe” (referring to Kardashian) over fears she’d repeat her “drug addiction” death because of dating Davidson.

After Charlamagne told West that Davidson was his friend, West reportedly blew up, going "on and on" until he began "screaming on the phone" about the "King of Staten Island" actor.

“‘My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me?'" Charlamagne recalled West "screaming" at him.

"You telling me that’s your friend but you’re supposed to be culture?'”

