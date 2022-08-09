Kanye West Has Gone Too Far & His Hypocritical Approach To Mental Health Cannot Be Ignored

Following Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup, Kanye West made a post on Instagram that jokingly announced the comedian’s death — clearly expressing his approval of his ex-wife’s breakup with the King of Staten Island.

Now, insiders are claiming that after months of receiving sporadic hatred from West, Davidson is receiving trauma therapy.

Against the backdrop of a national mental health crisis, West's behavior can no longer slip idly by considering the very real damage it has caused Davidson.

Kanye West’s behavior towards Pete Davidson should be considered a form of bullying.

After West’s post of a fake New York Times newspaper article with the headline “Skete Davidson dead at age 28” hit the internet, fans and critics of the rapper soon divided.

The rapper has an enormous following of supporters who have, for years, backed West through his many ups and downs.

The "I Thought About Killing You" rapper has been a mouthpiece for a generation seeking to destigmatize mental illness. West's role in stripping back the cloak of silence that has subdued conversations about bipolar disorder, suicidal ideation and depression — particularly amongst men — cannot be understated.

But when it comes to harnessing that conversation into meaningful change and using it to help others, West has repeatedly dropped the ball.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," an insider close to the comedian told PEOPLE.

As someone who has previously championed his mental health struggles and has been open with the world about the “sunken place” he’s made it out of, West really doesn’t seem to care about anyone else’s mental health struggle aside from his own.

West is wishing death upon a person who has openly dealt with suicidal ideation.

The deleted Instagram post is just the latest in a long list of targeted abuse at Davidson that climaxed with the release of the music video for “Eazy."

The visual showed a character resembling Pete Davidson getting buried alive.

To make matters worse, in that same Instagram post from West — which has since been deleted — he posted another message, this time aimed at another celebrity he has brushed with in the past, Kid Cudi.

“Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” read the second message in the post, referencing an incident that occurred at the Rolling Loud Miami festival last year.

For years, Kid Cudi was West's ally in brazenly talking about mental illness — the two even explored the topic in numerous collaborations.

With one post on Instagram, West managed to attack two of this generation's most vocal advocates for mental health treatment.

In a situation where one would think West feels camaraderie or sympathy towards people who struggle in the same way he does, he attacks them instead.

Both Kardashian’s and Davidson’s teams have reportedly contacted Instagram and asked the platform to do something about West’s behavior.

But truly tackling this issue might best be left to West's fans who ought to think twice before they take cues from the rapper.

