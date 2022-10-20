Amid Kanye West's ongoing controversial tirade, the rapper has said some rather damning things about his own children.

West, who shares four children — North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 — with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has spoken about his children, recently and in the past, in a rather demeaning and cruel way.

Here are 9 rude things Kanye West has said about his own children.

1. Kanye West insinuated that Saint will end up in jail when he gets older.

During the rapper's highly controversial appearance on the "Drink Champs" podcast, he spoke about his eldest son, Saint.

"My six-year-old son came to choir practice and said, 'Why I gotta sing? I'm not even going to your school,'" Kanye recalled.

The "Flashing Lights" rapper went on to suggest that his son may not grow up on the right side of the law.

"This is a male billionaire with the face of Kim Kardashian, if he's saying that to me now, who is he at 16? Who is he at 26? By 26, he might be in jail," he continued.

2. Kanye admitted that he wanted to abort North.

In July 2020, during Kanye's brief presidential campaign, he held a rally in Charleston, South Carolina where he spoke about finding out that Kardashian had been pregnant with their daughter.

"I almost killed my daughter," Kanye shared as he sobbed.

"I remember my girlfriend [Kim Kardashian] called me screaming and crying … she said, ‘I’m pregnant’" the rapper recalled about his ex-wife.

"She said she was pregnant, and for one month, and two months, and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand.”

3. Kanye said Chicago looked "too grown."

According to BuzzFeed, Kanye took to Instagram to publicly admit that his youngest daughter, Chicago, looked "too grown" for his liking.

Kanye posted a collage of photographs that were originally shared by Khloé Kardashian.

The photos showed Chicago sitting in a car seat before going out for a "girls' day" with Khloé and her cousin, True.

"These pics are too grown looking for my little girl," Kanye said, insinuating that the four-year-old looked to be wearing makeup due to the Instagram filter used on her face.

4. Kanye rapped about North's body.

In Kanye's 2018 song "Violent Crimes," he raps about his fear of North growing up and getting inappropriate and unwanted attention from men.

During the song, Kanye also expresses his fear that his eldest daughter will develop curves like Kim, and hopes she will dress more like him than her mother to avoid comments from men.

"I pray your body’s draped more like mine and not like your mommy’s / I pray that you don’t get it all at once / Curves under your dress, I know it’s pervs all on the net," West rapped, according to Genius.

5. Kanye claimed he was 'the one who made' his children 'cool.'

During Kanye's online rant about his frustration with Kim allowing North to be on TikTok, the rapper claimed that his children were "cool" because of him.

"I just look at [North] full makeup singing she's in love with an emo girl on TikTok and I [didn't] have no say, no approval," Kanye said.

"And I'm the one that made them cool," the rapper continued. "But then I'm not asked what's cool for my actual children."

6. Kanye said Chicago will either be a 'blessing or a problem.'

While Kanye was on the "Drinks Champs" podcast, he admitted that he feels his youngest daughter, Chicago, will either be a "blessing or a problem."

He placed the blame on Kris Jenner and the family's Hulu reality show as the reasons why Chicago will grow up to be the problematic child.

"I feel like Hulu, and I feel like Kris are trying to turn her into a problem,” he continued, stating that his concern was “as a father.”

7. Kanye claimed his kids are 'unruly.'

In Kanye's January 2022 song "Eazy" in collaboration with fellow rapper The Game, he called out Kim and the way she's raised their four children.

In the song, Kanye rapped that North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were "boujee and unruly," according to Genius.

"Y’all need to do some chores / Rich-a-- kids, this ain’t yo mama house / Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out.”

8. Kanye said North was 'worse than the internet.'

During a 2018 interview with Chicago's Power 92, Kanye described how he will often help North out with designing clothes.

"There’s times when North will want to design a bubble wrap dress in the morning, and I become her assistant designer for 20 minutes,” he recalled with a smile.

“She be screaming at me, ‘You didn’t hold the plastic right, you never gonna sell no clothes like this.’ It’s a 5-year-old talking about I’m never going to sell no clothes, saying I’m not a good designer."

Kanye continued, "I’m like, ‘D--n, you worse than the Internet, North. C’mon now. Somebody gonna buy these brown sweatshirts.'”

9. Kanye argued that 'fake children' were put into his home to manipulate his kids.

In unaired footage obtained from Kanye's interview with Tucker Carlson, the rapper claimed that "fake children" were living in his home and taking advantage of his four kids.

“I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” Kanye told Carlson.

He referred to the “so-called son” of one of his associates, seemingly implying the child was fake. “We don't, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?”

