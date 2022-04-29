Fans Spot ‘Proof’ On Kris Jenner’s Phone That The Kardashian’s Hulu Show Is 'Fake'

With the Kardashian's new Hulu show airing weekly on the streaming platform, a new set of popular fan theories have already started piling up.

The Kardashians have long been accused of staging their reality TV show and fans think they have new clues that prove nothing is as real as it seems on the popular show.

In the latest fan theory, people are calling into question the legitimacy of everything going on, pointing at specific frames, caller IDs, and timings of events.

Fans believe 'The Kardashians' is scripted based on Kris Jenner’s phone calls.

In a post from a fan-made subreddit, a user called out some discrepancies in a scene in which momager Kris Jenner is seen calling her daughters to make sure everything goes well with Travis Barker’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

We know that Kourtney and Barker got engaged on October 17, 2021, but Jenner's contact names for each of her daughters seem out of sync with this timeline.

“ONE day before Travis proposed to Kourtney,” reads the post. “Kris calls Kim, Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall confirming the proposal is happening (tomorrow), Sunday, October 17, 2021. Kris says ‘so we're all set for Sunday.’"

The camera catches the caller ID on Jenner’s phone when she’s talking to Kim, and it says “Kimbo 2022.”

Unless Jenner has cracked the code and figured out time travel, it doesn’t make sense for her to have saved her daughter’s number as a “2022” number while they are still in 2021.

If this was supposed to have happened a day before the proposal, then why would that be her caller ID?

Her daughter, Kylie Jenner, also showed up on her phone with the contact name “Kylie New New 2022,” which is even more damning in proving what time it was shot than the previous screenshot.

However, the phone call with Kim calls into question even more continuity errors, since while Kris is on the phone with her — we hear Kim speak and respond — her phone still says “calling."

On the iPhone, phone calls don’t occur and you can’t hear anyone talk until the timer starts, so it would have been impossible to hear Kim.

That means, Kim’s dialogue is dubbed over and was likely recorded off-screen so it could be placed in this reimagined scene.

The oddest part of this whole scene, perhaps, is that her daughter Khloe’s caller ID shows up as “Khloe 2020.”

Girl, it might be time for you to get a new phone if your sisters are living in the future.

This might simply point to the idea that Khloe has had the same phone for two years, but that makes the other caller IDs that much more valid in proving that this scene was reshot.

Despite all of this evidence, the fans don’t really care all that much about the continuity errors.

“Yes! Keeping Up with Kontinuity Errors has returned!” writes the top comment, making a play on words with the Kardashian name.

Other people have chimed in as well to defend the show, confirming that this is actually common practice in reality TV shows or documentary films.

The Kardashians are a busy family so it makes sense that they would have to reshoot scenes that weren't perfectly executed the first time.

Sometimes, a situation will really happen and then a script and scene will be written to try and best recreate that situation.

“Most reality shows are scripted out,” says one of the comments, “especially something like this that is put out by a big studio.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the show is scripted, nor should it affect the viewer’s experience all that much.

If you’re watching The Kardashians, you’re watching to see what goes on in their lives, and a recreation of a scene that happened months ago can accomplish just that.

