Your Daily Horoscope For Friday The 13th: Venus & Mercury Retrograde Are Finally Over

No need to be suspicious this Friday the 13th. November 13 horoscopes are actually quite lucky considering both Mercury and Venus turn direct on Friday.

Very dramatic for these two retrogrades to happen at the same time (and at one point both in Scorpio no less), but I promise it all served a purpose. Monday’s Scorpio New Moon gave a glimpse of what that purpose was. Today’s the day to stop thinking about it and start being about it. Time to make some power moves!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 13, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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No need to be superstitious (or even a little stitious) this Friday the 13th, Aries. Mercury and Venus both turning direct helps you finally make sense of a rather confusing relationship.

You’re about to see where you really stand with this person. No more mixed signals. My only recommendation is to let them come to you. If they’re not willing to step up and do that much, well, that tells you everything you need to know, doesn’t it?

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday is the first day in over a month that you’ll actually feel some real energy again. Your ruling planet Venus going direct in your health zone wipes out the last of that exhaustion you’ve been dealing with since the beginning of October.

When you’re so tired, it’s easy to take things out on people who probably don’t deserve it when you’re so tired, Taurus. Mercury going direct on November 13 in your relationships zone is the perfect energy to patch things up. All is good.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The only unlucky thing about this Friday the 13th for you is that there aren’t enough hours in the day to follow through on all of the ideas you have. Your ruling planet Mercury finally turning direct in your daily work zone means all those little things you have to do every day to be a functioning adult don’t feel so tedious anymore.

You have the added benefit of Venus turning direct in your creativity zone. Say goodbye to whatever your equivalent of writer’s block is. Everything honestly just starts falling right into place on November 13, Gemini.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday’s horoscope is very peaceful for you, Cancer. Venus retrograde in your home zone usually makes it feel like you’re walking on eggshells at home. Mercury retrograde in your house of expression didn’t help either because that makes it hard to put how you’re feeling into words.

You can finally clear the air on November 13. Now that these two retrogrades are over people are much more understanding, so you don’t have to spend precious energy trying to find the right words. It’s about time!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This Friday the 13th takes you out of black cat energy and back into your usual golden retriever energy. This retrograde season had you uncharacteristically worried about how you were being perceived and it made you go into your shell a little. Not anymore!

Since Mercury was retrograde in your home zone, I’d check in on the family group chat. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are some important messages you missed. Mercury retrograde is known for that.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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11/11 may have been the best day this week to manifest for most zodiac signs, but not you, Virgo. Friday the 13th is your day. On November 13, Venus turns direct in your money zone, which opens the floodgates for wealth to flow in.

Of course, an abundance mindset is absolutely key to making any manifestation come true. Lucky for you, Mercury turning direct in your mindset zone gives you a much more positive outlook on life. Happy manifesting!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This whole retrograde season has been leading up to this moment. Monday’s New Moon made you see what boundaries actually look like. On 11/11, the universe removed anyone not adding value to your life from it completely.

But wait! There’s more. November 13 is the day you finally know exactly who you are and what you deserve. With Mercury and Venus both direct today, you’re not gonna let anyone talk you out of getting it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday’s horoscope is the start of a new era for you, Scorpio. Mercury retrograde in your sign made you feel a little misunderstood. You’ve reconsidered quite a few old decisions. Mercury turning direct on November 13 means you’re done thinking about the past. Time to move forward!

Venus turning direct in your closure and healing zone is just the icing on the cake. You’ll likely still need a little extra time alone but you’ll get your full spark back once Venus heads back into your sign at the beginning of December.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Venus turning direct in your friendships zone is so good for your social life because it gets rid of any awkwardness. Mercury going direct on the same day only helps get everyone back on the same page because you’re less likely to overthink people’s every move.

Since Mercury turns direct in your solitude zone, you might not be up to being the life of the party just yet. But hanging out in small groups with people you don't need a social battery for is a happy medium.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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November 13 is the best day for your career and public image in a long time. Venus turning direct in your career zone gives you your mojo back at work. Mercury turning direct in your long-term goals zone makes figuring out how to actually achieve them so much more straightforward.

Life’s about more than work, Capricorn, but you’re the kind of person whose personal life is actually better when things are going good at work. Get ready to be productive again!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This retrograde season had you questioning your whole future. Friday’s horoscope makes you more confident in the direction you’re headed.

Mercury is turning direct in your career zone so things are finally gonna start moving forward there. Venus direct in your personal philosophy makes you more optimistic about where you see yourself in five years. Enjoy the momentum. But don’t forget your work-life balance!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This retrograde season was a big reality check for you, Pisces. It had you bogged down by a lot of the little details of life that aren’t all that fun, but necessary nonetheless.

It was a reminder that it’s totally fine to be the dreamer that you are, as long as you at least keep one foot on the ground. Friday’s horoscope finally has you feeling optimistic again. This time around, though, you’re able to make decisions that are both realistic while keeping true to you. Yay!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.