3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Sign Of Hope For The Future On Friday The 13th

It may be Friday the 13th, but there's nothing scary about this day. In fact, as Mercury finally goes direct in Scorpio, three zodiac signs are receiving a sign of hope for the future on November 13. Yay.

Mercury has been retrograde for three weeks, and it hasn't been easy. But this transit gets right to the point, and that spares us a whole lot of suffering. We feel insecure, but we also know that not all is lost. For these astrological signs, this is the moment when everything can change for the better, as long as we let it. Hope is alive and well. We can feel it in the air.

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1. Aries

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The truth is, Aries, the thing that's been holding you back is within your control. It might not feel like it, but that's actually good news. It means you can fix it and move forward. In a way, it's a very hopeful thought.

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You needed to make a quick decision, but you weren't quite ready. Maybe you were confused, or you didn't think you had all the info yet. But on Friday the 13th, when Mercury goes direct in Scorpio, you're able to spot exactly what you need. During this speedy and efficient transit, your decision-making skills are better than ever.

This is when things turn around for you, Aries. You see a clearing up ahead, and you're ready to make a run for it. You know you're about to get a big break, and that fills you with so much hope.

2. Scorpio

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You've been looking for something in your life to cling to, Scorpio. Something that will take you out of the funk you're in right now and get you back on track. Well, good news. During Mercury direct, you get what you asked for.

You went looking for a sign, and what do you know? You found one. And it's definitely worth looking into. It seems that you stand a chance after all.

You're not destined to be stuck in this rut forever. Buying into this sign of hope is exactly the right medicine for what ails you. Sometimes it's just about a positive attitude. When you focus on the good, you attract more of the same.

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3. Aquarius

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On Friday the 13th, you receive a sign of hope that is so blatantly made for you, Aquarius, you can't look away from it. It's basically telling you that it's time to act. Do the thing you have in mind.

Mercury retrograde was a time of reflection. Now, the planet of communication is direct, and that means there will be no more sitting around. The signs are clear-cut. There are no little subtleties you have to work out or unravel. What you see on this day is meant for you, and you need to do something about it.

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So, it's an action-packed day, and that's exactly what you've needed. Finally, you have hope that the future will be better than the past. But to see that through, you need to get to work. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.