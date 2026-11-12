Life’s Getting So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 13, 2026

Life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs on November 13, 2026. Under the waxing crescent Moon in Capricorn, whatever's been bothering us suddenly seems way less important. Why did we let it get to us for so long?

This is a time for reflection and to understand that so much of what we give our energy to is just not worth it. Every day, we worry ourselves sick about things that don't actually matter. On Friday, this lunation helps us chill out.

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1. Taurus

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You've started to see that you take things too seriously at times. Who, me? Yes, you, Taurus! You get wrapped up in other people's dramas, and it affects you negatively. So, on Friday, it's time to take a step back.

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The waxing crescent Moon in Capricorn shows you that you don't need to waste any more time thinking about how to solve someone else's problems. It's not good for you, and despite your best intentions, it's not really good for them either. You need to let them fight their own battles.

While you're the trusty friend who always comes through, sometimes the other party forgets you're only human, too. On this day, life starts getting better because they finally seem to have realized this. What's more, they let you off the hook. Phew! Now, you have the time and energy to focus on yourself.

2. Virgo

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You don't like to think of yourself as an angry person, Virgo, but lately, you can't help it. There's just so much to be angry about! But on Friday, life is getting better because you've taken your temper down a notch. This makes a huge difference in how you perceive the world around you.

You're used to taking it all on and feeling everything. You don't necessarily want to be so empathetic, and yet, you can't help but feel it all, and it hurts sometimes. On November 13, the waxing crescent Moon in Capricorn helps you feel a little less.

It's not that you've grown cold. It's just that you're now able to control how much energy you spend on the things that deplete you. No more, you say. Enough is enough! Life gets better because now you know how to put on the brakes.

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3. Capricorn

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During the waxing crescent Moon in your sign, you feel a sense of ease wash over you, Capricorn. It's as if something in you has finally crossed its threshold and now you get to breathe easy again. What a relief!

On Friday, you can finally put certain things behind you, and that frees you up for what's to come. With a good attitude and a hopeful approach, you can manifest the future as you would like to see it. Good things are ahead, and you know it.

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You'd like to feel at peace and secure with what you have. Under this lunation, you get what you want. Life is getting better because you aren't looking backwards. You've grown, and you've evolved.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.