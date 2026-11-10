Your Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, November 11: The Powerful 11/11 Manifestation Portal Is Open

The 11/11 manifestation portal opens on November 11, 2026. As if the 11/11 portal wasn't powerful enough on its own, Wednesday's astrology's certainly on each zodiac sign's side.

Jupiter, the planet of luck, is conjunct Mars on November 11. This gives you the kind of natural confidence manifestations feed off of to come true. Mars also aligns with Venus in a way that you know whatever you're manifesting is true to you and not simply to look good from the outside in. The power is in your hands!

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for Wednesday, November 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Wednesday's horoscope has your confidence sitting at an eleven out of ten, Aries. Pretty powerful stuff when it comes to manifesting.

Mars is your ruling planet so when it means the planet of luck in Leo on November 11, you're unapologetically proud of who you are. And for good reason, honestly. You've matured so much since Saturn first entered your zodiac sign earlier this year.

Mars aligning with Venus as well means your actions are lining up beautifully with your values. This kind of synergy makes you a master manifestor just in time for this manifestation portal.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

The soft life you've been manifesting is closer than ever. I'm sure this is music to your ears after having Uranus in your sign for the last eight years.

The planet of chaos has since moved on, but not without leaving you with some pieces to pick up. Thankfully, the universe is doing a lot of what's left of that heavy lifting on Wednesday, Taurus.

Venus is your ruling planet and its connection to Mars, the planet of action, on November 11 makes you extra productive and motivated to see the rest of this through.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Mercury retrograde isn't over yet, Gemini. But Wednesday's horoscope may just be enough to convince you that it is because Jupiter and Mars meeting in your communication zone on November 11 gives you some of that mental energy back in advance.

You have the added benefit of Mars aligning with Venus, making it much less likely that this extra burst of energy will make you overbearing. It's basically the perfect balance of passion and charm to show the universe you're serious about the life you've been manifesting.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

With Mars and Jupiter both in your money zone, the money manifestations you put out into the universe during the 1111 portal are almost certainly coming true. My personal favorite way to manifest money is simply by writing the amount you want on a bay leaf and putting the leaf in your wallet. Yes, it's that easy!

One thing to note is that the universe can tell when you're bluffing. So be realistic, Cancer. I don't see you having a problem with that though because Mars aligns with Venus on November 11, which gives you an edge when it comes to attracting the kind of opportunities that'll fulfill even your wildest manifestations.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Well, well, well. If it isn't the 1111 portal's main character itself. Scorpio season's done quite a number on you. No worries. Jupiter and Mars in your sign on Wednesday remind you of who you really are.

You've been promised a lot during your emerald year and this retrograde season was almost enough to make you forget about all of that. Keyword almost. You were just a little burned out, Leo.

On November 11, the physical and mental energy you've been manifesting starts coming back. You may feel it in waves because Mercury retrograde technically isn't over until Friday the 13th. But it's enough to get you out of this rut. Woo!

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Most people have an inner voice. You are known to have more of an inner critic. Until November 11, that is.

Since Jupiter and Mars are in your subconscious zone, I think the way you speak to yourself is about to change. Wednesday's 1111 portal manifests some closure for you, Virgo. No more fighting those invisible battles in your head. Mars aligns with Venus in a way that helps bring an end to that kind of self-sabotage.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

You've been shedding some acquaintances throughout this retrograde season. That was the universe making some room for new people to come into your life.

This 1111 portal is perfect for manifesting a smaller but more supportive inner circle because you have a lot of energy in your friendship zone on Wednesday. Jupiter and Mars connect in a way that makes you much more confident than codependent.

No more bending over backwards for people who wouldn't do the same for you, Libra.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Jupiter is pushing a lot of luck into your career zone on November 11. Its conjunction with Mars makes you extra ambitious. This 1111 portal is a powerful one for manifesting the next step up in your career, Scorpio.

You have the added benefit of Mars aligning with Venus. Since Venus is still retrograde for a few more days, focusing on calling in the kind of career opportunities that would be fulfilling to you on a personal level rather than thinking about how much you want to make a year is the best way to make both fall into place.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Wednesday's horoscope wants you to believe in yourself again, Sagittarius. This retrograde season kinda pulled the rug out from under you. You may not have all the answers yet, but Jupiter conjunct Mars on November 11 is the little push you need to feel optimistic no matter what.

That optimism is really the secret to manifesting which is why this 1111 portal is so powerful for you. You're still aiming high, of course, but with more strategy. The limit to what you can do from here simply does not exist!'

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Wednesday's manifestation portal is perfect for attracting the kind of safety you're looking for in a relationship, Capricorn. Someone who gives you as much support as you give them, both financially and emotionally.

Jupiter in this area of your chart makes you lucky when it comes to trusting the right people. Mars here makes you brave enough to actually give them that trust. Leave the rest to the universe. It has your back today.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Jupiter and Mars meet in your relationship zone on Wednesday. This means the 1111 portal is prime for manifesting a powerful person into your life.

Since you don't often get emotionally attached to people, sometimes you miss opportunities like this. But Mars aligns with Venus on November 11 as well, which actually makes it easier for you to let your guard down around others just enough to see who's deserving of your energy.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Wednesday's astrology puts a lot of luck and power in your daily routines zone. This may not sound all that interesting, Pisces, but the 1111 manifestation portal on the same day means you have a rare chance to attract a life that brings you genuine joy every day.

Mars aligning with Venus on November 11 gives you a glimpse of what that could look like because it adds a little beauty into your day-to-day tasks. So you'll know exactly what to ask the universe for. Have fun!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.