Life's Basically On Easy Mode For 5 Zodiac Signs From Now Until November 15

Five zodiac signs are living life on easy mode from November 9 to 15, 2026. This is an encouraging week, and it's just what we need.

The New Moon rises in Scorpio on Monday, reminding us of our many talents and gifts. When the Moon moves into Sagittarius on November 10, the universe encourages us to take charge. By the time Mercury and Venus station direct on November 13, we are ready to start the race. The finish line might look far away, but we aren't intimidated. No way.

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1. Scorpio

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Finally, retrograde season is coming to an end, and that means you can move forward and start a new chapter. Mercury is stationing direct in your sign this week, clearing up any brain fog and confusion. You might change your mindset and begin pouring more love into yourself. That's always a good thing, Scorpio.

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Take some time to reflect on what you learned over the last month and what the conflicts you faced taught you. Use this wisdom to avoid falling into recurring traps. Have the conversations you’ve avoided and face the feelings you've buried. Journal about your emotions if you need to.

You're surrounded by love this week, both in romantic connections and friendships. With the New Moon in your sign, your finances are also getting a boost. Treat yourself a bit as a congratulatory gift and speak highly of yourself. But don't go overboard. Practicality wins, so be mindful of your spending habits to stay ahead.

2. Taurus

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Venus, your ruling planet, is finally going direct this week, Taurus. This energy shift brings to light the issues you may have avoided in your relationships with friends or colleagues. Talk things through and make an effort to really listen. This is not a time for ego, but to practice respect and patience.

Jupiter gives you an extra boost, strengthening your foundation and helping you see the direction you want to take your career in the future. But this week isn't all about work. Don't be surprised if a love story unfolds during the Scorpio New Moon. Enjoy a movie or date night with a lover or call up a friend to chat.

You also have the chance to rediscover your passions. Consider taking an art class or visiting a museum to channel the Venusian energy. Art can be rejuvenating, and love can feel magical. Together, they strengthen you.

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3. Aquarius

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All eyes are on you and your career, Aquarius, so don't be afraid to do a little networking. Under the Scorpio New Moon, it's easy to find solutions to any financial or work issues. As Mercury stations direct, you can reconnect with old colleagues or a boss. This energy shines a light on your work and helps you get the recognition you've rightfully earned.

Diplomacy is also important, so be mindful of how you speak to others, especially with Mars in Leo opposing your sign. Meanwhile, the Sagittarius Moon makes you feel more self-assured and ready to level up. You've sat still for long enough. Since Venus is also now direct, this is an excellent week to daydream about your next vacation or love story.

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4. Leo

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It's time to get to work, Leo. The Scorpio New Moon gives you the clarity and motivation to make your dreams come true. This season has you watering your garden and tending to your plants with a lot more enthusiasm. It's only a matter of time until flowers start to bloom.

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It's also possible to plant some new seeds this week. Consider starting a passion project or artistic endeavor. Follow your heart and do something that lights you up inside. Enjoy this time while life is on easy mode.

But while the Sagittarius Moon makes you extremely confident, don't get carried away. With Mars in your sign making you more impulsive, you need to take it down a notch. You might feel like you’re on top of the world, so try not to crash and burn by being impatient.

5. Libra

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Beautiful energy is flowing your way, Libra. Venus, your ruling planet, is finally going direct in your sign. This makes you want to explore new horizons and maybe even book a trip. But before splurging, consider seeing new worlds from your home by reading a book or starting a course.

This week, you are really encouraged to dream big. You can achieve whatever you set your mind to, and this energy has you more driven for success than usual. Look up to the people you respect and learn from their gameplay. Then, start drafting your own blueprint.

Venus also represents your armor and strength. Over the last year, you've worked so hard, and finally your effort is being recognized. Scorpio season might have you receiving praise, and the New Moon can put you in the spotlight. Suddenly, it feels like life is on easy mode. Enjoy it!

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A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.